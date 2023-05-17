Correlation of Pairs traded and sizes for signals
About this signal service?
If yes so -
--------------
1. How to change the volume/lot size (many posts)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
2. Mapping -
- summary post #7
- full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- 2013.04.18
- www.mql5.com
If it the case that the subscriber needs the EXACT same symbol name / calculation / broker for it to work and that is the answer more or less or you just can't do it , it’d be handy to know.
In the simplest terms,
lets say you have the signal provider and the subscriber.
Signal provider has an account at broker A and his broker says US500SB
Subscriber has an account at broker B and his broker says US500.x
Is it therefore impossible to copy automatically regardless of mapping?
About two names of same symbol (for example: US500SB and US500 for example) - it is related to the mapping.
Examples:
If signal provider is trading EURUSD but the subscriber is having EURUSDi so the signal will be compied in case the margin calculation type is Forex for this symbol in the symbol's specification.
If the signal provider is trading EURUSD but the subscriber is having EURUSD and EURUSDi (more than one symbol for EURUSD) so the trades for EURUSD will not be coped (it should not be more than one symbol/name for subscriber).
If the provider is trading US500SB but subscriber is having this symbol name as US500 so the trades will be copied in the following cases:
- the broker is proposing one only name for US500 , and
- this US500 is having Forex margin calculation type (usually - it is not; it is having CFD type).
------------------
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
About two names of same symbol (for example: US500SB and US500 for example) - it is related to the mapping.
Examples:
If signal provider is trading EURUSD but the subscriber is having EURUSDi so the signal will be compied in case the margin calculation type is Forex for this symbol in the symbol's specification.
If the signal provider is trading EURUSD but the subscriber is having EURUSD and EURUSDi (more than one symbol for EURUSD) so the trades for EURUSD will not be coped (it should not be more than one symbol/name for subscriber).
If the provider is trading US500SB but subscriber is having this symbol name as US500 so the trades will be copied in the following cases:
- the broker is proposing one only name for US500 , and
- this US500 is having Forex margin calculation type (usually - it is not; it is having CFD type).
------------------
Thanks for your reply.
So to be clear,
IF copier broker has more than one name for any symbol, trades will not copy no matter what.
IF copier is not on the Forex Margin calculation type, regardless of the symbol, it will not copy.
There is no other factor that will determine whether it works or not?
If it the case that the subscriber needs the EXACT same symbol name / calculation / broker for it to work and that is the answer more or less or you just can't do it , it’d be handy to know.
The subscriber does not need for the symbol to have same name with provider's symbol.
The subscriber should have one only symbol name and the margin calculation for this symbol should be Forex.
-----------------
Example:
You are trading EURUSD (for example) and I subscribed to your signal.
My broker is proposing two names for EURUSD:
So, your trades for EURUSD will not be copied for me (because it is necessary one EURUSD only: as EURUSD or EURUSDi or EURUSDc or any but one only).
Next example with margin calculation type.
You are trading GOLD and I subscribed to your signal.
I have one name for GOLD proposed by my broker: XAU/USD.c so it is good.
But the margin calculation for this symbol is not Forex, and as a result - your trades will not be copied to me
(I will need to change the broker to create a trading account with new broker and to move my signal subscription to my new trading account):
Next example with margin calculation type.
You are trading GOLD and I subscribed to your signal.
I have one name for GOLD proposed by my broker: XAU/USD.c so it is good.
But the margin calculation for this symbol is not Forex, and as a result - your trades will not be copied to me
(I will need to change the broker to create a trading account with new broker and to move my signal subscription to my new trading account):
Hi,
What if the Margin Calculation was CFD on your broker and CFD on theirs?
IF copier broker has more than one name for any symbol, trades will not copy no matter what.
IF copier is not on the Forex Margin calculation type, regardless of the symbol, it will not copy.
Yes.
--------------------
There is no other factor that will determine whether it works or not?
Other factors? I do not know (do not remember) the other factors ...
The main factors are those two factors, and the name of those two factors = mapping.
And it was exampled in FAQ: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
I was talking margin calculation tupe for subscriber.
Because signal provider can trade anything (with any margincalculation type).
It is checked for subscriber only.
So the subscriber just has to have the calculation type of Forex, which is going to be broker dependent.
In regards to 'mapping', is this just a process that is done via MQL5 and not something that can be done yourself? by 'mapping' what specifically are you suggesting as a solution, other than changing broker or the person you are subscribed to, is it not the case that anyone you subscribe to doesn't really matter, you just need to have the forex calc type?
Does every single symbol need to have the margin calculation type as forex?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Anyone know how to identically have trades copied across brokers despite difference in symbol?
For example Spreadbetting in the UK VS non spreadbetting globally. Both are the same symbol, but on SB accounts it will say 'US500SB'.
Normally, it'd be US500
Any solutions very welcome.