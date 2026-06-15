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What I found - different between MT5 build 5512 and build 5430
Build 5512 the price numeric on chart not really clear to read (left side pic)
Build 5430 the price numeric on chart more clear than 5512 (right side pic)
Only that so far, by the way graphics 5512 looks cool
I am using monitor with 2K resolution, running on Windows11
I`m trying to change the server on MT5 web trader, no luck so far. Any advice? Thank you
Because for now - every broker should have web trader so if you want to change the server - ask your the broker of the server to provide the link to webterminal to you:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
WebTerminal not working!!???
MetaQuotes, 2021.11.11 12:23
Ask you broker please to update web terminal in their side and provide the link to you.
Now each broker have to have it own web terminal.
Since the latest MT5 update (Version 5 build 5640) I've been experiencing a serious lagging issue. I could post screenshots and clips but I know the problem has been reported already. Is there any chance for a fast fixed version? I'm even open to upload beta versions, but the the only option I get is that same version. Could anyone please shed some light? Thank you
The problem has been reported but not identified, so any useful information your could provide is welcome.
Starting with your Journal log file.
Since the latest MT5 update (Version 5 build 5640) I've been experiencing a serious lagging issue. I could post screenshots and clips but I know the problem has been reported already. Is there any chance for a fast fixed version? I'm even open to upload beta versions, but the the only option I get is that same version. Could anyone please shed some light? Thank you
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Version Build 5640: Dark Theme Improvements and Markdown Support in MetaEditor
Alain Verleyen, 2026.02.24 17:12
Please go into Tools->Options (CTRL+O), then on GPU tab, and report what is printed in the Journal log.
2026.02.24 12:08:09.568 OpenCL device #0: GPU 'AMD Radeon Graphics' with OpenCL 2.0 (1 units, 2200 MHz, 50080 Mb, version 3617.0 (PAL,LC), rating 579)
If you know people having similar problems, please ask them to report the same, could be useful to understand and fix the issue.
I don't know people personally but did a search through AI and that's the result I got https://tinyurl.com/2man32yd so I assumed it's been reported already.
I resolved my problem temporarily by downgrading to build 5509 which I still had in a folder, and of course I need to repeat the operation at each restart, but I would love to have a bugless version. If helpful, as I said, I could make and post a video of my problem.
The problem has been reported but not identified, so any useful information your could provide is welcome.
Starting with your Journal log file.
Sorry I missed this reply. Strangely the problem is not always present. It seems related to the increased frequency of data during market opens and once it appears it remains. At this very moment (12.00 GMT) it runs smooth. I will provide the log and a video when it appears again. Also I think I should report in this other thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/505660 related to build5640, if that's ok?
Sorry I missed this reply. Strangely the problem is not always present. It seems related to the increased frequency of data during market opens and once it appears it remains. At this very moment (12.00 GMT) it runs smooth. I will provide the log and a video when it appears again. Also I think I should report in this other thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/505660 related to build5640, if that's ok?
- Market Deviation setting would be nice when making trades through one-click trading (DOM)
- Chart Shift pin setting reload on random positions when starting the app - no matter if i saved profile or saved chart setting defaults - it just wandering around every time i start software on all my charts without any consistency
- putting pending orders on charts (with cascade menu) offer only 0.01 (for me) volume in no consideration of setting default volume in settings or that of what i last opened
- pending orders on charts does not have a default stop loss setting (and deviation) - idont know a single people on earth who opens anything without a SL preset
- for DOM it would be nice to make it show different price levels based on preset settings : for example scalping gold the DOM ends up showing levels for every single cent while i maybe would prefer every other level with 15 or 25 cents difference (for the purpose of setting pending orders)
- some intelligent lagging implemented on DOM ladder so i would not end up practically playing an arcade game while trying to pick a price for a pending order
- its probably not about the software - but i got stunned recently about a position got opened with 88 pins SL preset ended up with a 265 SL level - it opened on a very different price as compared to click made but stop loss got set on the actual click and not above on open price --- is it the broker messing it up?
- its been 20 yrs dude and still no tick bars implemented as standard time frames!!! - ye indicators end up showing the past bars but no price level shown or current bar drawn - what am i supposed to do with past bars when i cant see the actual one? here's "high frequency trading desktop software" or whatever you advertise with - ridiculous
- different attributes for a symbol on market watch cannot be repositioned (spread / daily move / last refresh on position) - it all ends up like dump
how about you ask a one time fee of €50 and fix decades old sheat i would buy
Thanks for reading
Regards, Vilmos