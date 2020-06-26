Cannot copy signal as the symbol is different.
I have subscribed to the signal which trades in GOLD# (from XM Brokers), while my account is with ICMARKETS and their representation for Gold is "XAUUSD", none of the trades are getting copied into my account for this reason. Is there a solution to this problem ?
MQL5.com signal copying system usually maps correctly small differences in instrument suffixes, like XAUUSD. or XAUUSDm instead of XAUUSD, but in your case seems that the symbol mapping is not working correctly.
You should contact the signal provider and ask advice on alternative/suggested broker/server setups for signal copying.
When you have opened a new compatible trading account you can MOVE your signal subscription to it and continue with your subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
in This case the alternative broker is only XM, and since I am residing in Europe I cant access XM with a leverage of 500X. It is limited to 30X and this will not work for this signal.
given that, can I cancel the sibscription and get a refund of the money I paid. I have subscribed to this signal less than 24 hours ago.
thanls.
If you have subscribed for less than 24 hours and you cancel, you will get a full refund.
thank you. I have done that and am awaiting a refund now.
The refund is automatic and you will see it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/users/rj795/accounting
