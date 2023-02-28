MQL5 Urgent Attention Required
It is related to the mapping, and it is well-known feature/situation/issue/whatever.
It is written in the Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
How to select the signal with good mapping?
Check the signals which the signal provider is traded (if you are not sure - ask the signal provider by PM for example).
Find those symbols in your Metatrader (connected to your trading account).
But please note:
- if the margin calculation for the symbols are not Forex so you will get "no symbol found" issue;
- if you have more than one symbol for one instrument so - same: "no symbol found" issue.
And it is the way to select the signals for us to sybscribe.
read more on post #19 and post #7
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
Did you check Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service before subscribing?
because there are a lot of threads/posts about mapoing on the forum too ...
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
Examples.
1. If I want to select the signal to subscribe, and signal provider is trading Gold (XAU/USD).
Well ... first of all - I will check margin calculation for Gold (XAU/USD):
right mouse click on XAU/USD in the Market Watch - Specification - and I see:
So, my broker provided margin calculation type/mode as CFD for this symbol, but I need to be Forex.
It means the following: if I subscribe to the signal traded Gold so I will have "no symbol found" issue and all trades for Gold will not be copied (according to the FAQ item 13).
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
Next example.
2. I select the signal, and the signal provider is traded AUD/USD.
I will check margin calculation for AUD/USD (right mouse click on XAU/USD in the Market Watch - Specification):
As I see - the broker made margin calculation mode/type for AUD/USD is Forex, and it is fine.
Next step - I will check about how many AUD/USD symbols proposed by broker for me.
If only one symbol (AUD/USD, or AUD/USDm or any but one AUDUSD only) - this symbol will be copied for me.
If more than one - not.
3. Example with AUD/USD for one broker (Metatrader 5).
This broker (account) is proposing two symbols for AUD/USD.
Yes, margin calculation for both symbols are Forex.
But they are two ... and it means that if I subscribe to MT5 signal traded AUD/USD so I will not get trades: the trades for AUD/USD will not be copied for me.
So, what to do?
There are 3 ways -
1. Before subscription: select the broker (trading account) which is compatible with pre-selected signal.
2. Before subscription: select the signal which may be compatible with mapping to your trading account.
3. After subscription: if you subscribe to the signal so you can unsubscribe within 24 hours; subscription fee will be refuded to your forum profile, and you can use this money to subscribe to the other signal (for example).
4. After subscription: move signal subscription to the other trading account which will be compatible with the signal concerning mapping.
So, what to do?
There are 3 ways -
1. Before subscription: select the broker (trading account) which is compatible with pre-selected signal.
2. Before subscription: select the signal which may be compatible with mapping to your trading account.
3. After subscription: if you subscribe to the signal so you can unsubscribe within 24 hours; subscription fee will be refuded to your forum profile, and you can use this money to subscribe to the other signal (for example).
4. Next possibility: move signal subscription to the other trading account which will be compatible with the signal concerning mapping.
For now I don't think the subscriber has the possibility to check all of that, just because the all the details of a signal are not available before you subscribe. Please correct me if I am wrong.
This could be done automatically with a feature like "Check signal compatibility and mapping" BEFORE a subscription is done. Please report this possibility to the developers.
For now I don't think the subscriber has the possibility to check all of that, just because the all the details of a signal are not available before you subscribe. Please correct me if I am wrong.
This could be done automatically with a feature like "Check signal compatibility and mapping" BEFORE a subscription is done. Please report this possibility to the developers.
There are two scripts to check margin calculation type (no need to check the symbol specification fo example).
Besides, if someone wants to subscribe to the signal so this user can check the signal (close trades), speak with the signal provider (if necessary)
to check mapping on his trading account ...
Of course, if we have some feature to check the compatibility between brokers and the signals so it will be very good.
Because I am replying about mapping in almost every day during the long long time (during the many years) on the forum
making same replies all the time ...
I hope that Signal system will be improved in the future and we will forget about "mapping" ... but for now - we have what we have sorry.
So, if someone wants to subscribe to some signal - ask the signal provider (many of them know about it and can estimate the compatibility for example).
There are two scripts to check margin calculation type (no need to check the symbol specification fo example).
Besides, if someone wants to subscribe to the signal so this user can check the signal (close trades), speak with the signal provider (if necessary)
to check mapping on his trading account ...
Of course, if we have some feature to check the compatibility between brokers and the signals so it will be very good.
Because I am replying about mapping in almost every day during the long long time (during the many years) on the forum
making same replies all the time ...
I hope that Signal system will be improved in the future and we will forget about "mapping" ... but for now - we have what we have sorry.
I know...it's always the same topic that comes back. And for sure it is as it is.
Just seems to me it's possible to make a checking tool without too much efforts. It could even be a warning at the time of the subscription with the possibility to stop the subscription.
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SO this is like the dumbest thing I have seen where money is considered and no one seems to be able to assist.
Basically I can create a signal, change the symbol, get clients to subscribe and take their money. Then because i changed the symbol the trades will not copy unless their broker has compatible symbols and now the client is left out of pocket. As MQL sudn;t you be implementing rules to ensure this doesnt happen. How would i as the client know what symbol is on the Signal, maybe I ma wrong but I cannot seem to find that information anywhere on the signal pasge so that I know it is compatible with my broker. Looking for channels to report the samming behaviour anyone else can assist cause know one seems to know except i was told continue paying money for different signals till one works. This needs to be reported to some sort of authority since the platform MQL doesnt want to addrress this issue.