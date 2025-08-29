New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements - page 5
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Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
If it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too.
Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale, and add a small button on the right edge of the chart to reset it to the original state after resizing (like TradingView does).
Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.
Thanks very!
To reset the chart after being stretched, double-click on the scale.
In this new version, the Strategy Tester’s visual mode no longer opens multiple charts. It now displays only one chart, similar to MT4.
Hi, I got the same issue here. This is a serious disaster. GUYS PLEASE ADD THIS FEATURE BACK. PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
To reset the chart after being stretched, double-click on the scale.
Hi, I got the same issue here. This is a serious disaster. GUYS PLEASE ADD THIS FEATURE BACK. PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
Use top menu for switching between charts (until they return the tabs, if they decide to do so).
At this point, MetaTrader 4 no longer receives new features or visual improvements, including things like dark mode.
We encourage you to explore MetaTrader 5 if you’re interested in taking advantage of these enhancements.
+1 for the nice addition for Git support!
Maybe the UI could also support private repos (on a custom Git server - eg. Gitea)?
Currently using command line to solve that... :(
UI issue on Strategy tester.
If you select the floating option on Strategy Tester and close MetaTrader, then when you open it again, Strategy Tester will return empty.
As an work around, you can snap it somewhere again and then set it back to floating.
MT5 build: 5100
Windows Version: 10.0.19045 Build 19045
Hello,
I used to work with the previous version of the MQL5 version control system system and I committed various update to my projects (even for a tool I'm currently selling on the market).
Today I updated the terminal and I noticed the transition to Git as a version control software.
Unfortunately, I realized that all the commits I did after May, 30th are not in the new Git main repository!!
That was the date of automatic conversion from the previous (based on svn, I guess) to the current Git version control system, wasn't it?
I lost all my latest commits!
Is there any way to recover those commits?
Please, help.
Thanks
Best regards
Paolo Miocchi
Is there any way to recover those commits?
Not sure it will help or not but I see backup in MetaEditor-