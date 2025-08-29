New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements - page 8

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Dragisa Vasiljevic #:

With new version of Metaeditor I can't compile EA file. I am using MT4Orders.mqh and while compiling error message is : 

 

Hi fxsaber. Thank You for fast response. I already downloaded MT4Orders.mqh but still I get the same error messages

 
Dragisa Vasiljevic #:

Hi fxsaber. Thank You for fast response. I already downloaded MT4Orders.mqh but still I get the same error messages

Click here and save.


 

Thank's a lot. I downloaded from english version of page and it is not working. This is Oke now, and once again thank's a lot

 
Alain Verleyen #:

You can change through the View menu


It's inconvenient to compare each cycle
 
Robert S #:

This has remove the multiple tabs in the tester. I can no longer see multi time frames as my EA uses more than one time frames.

Strongly agree

 
Jian Zhao Xu #:

Strongly agree

Please bring back the tabs for tester timeframes.

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