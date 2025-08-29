New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements - page 8
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With new version of Metaeditor I can't compile EA file. I am using MT4Orders.mqh and while compiling error message is :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Libraries: MT4Orders
fxsaber, 2017.04.20 06:20The latest version is always here.
Hi fxsaber. Thank You for fast response. I already downloaded MT4Orders.mqh but still I get the same error messages
Hi fxsaber. Thank You for fast response. I already downloaded MT4Orders.mqh but still I get the same error messages
Click here and save.
Thank's a lot. I downloaded from english version of page and it is not working. This is Oke now, and once again thank's a lot
You can change through the View menu
This has remove the multiple tabs in the tester. I can no longer see multi time frames as my EA uses more than one time frames.
Strongly agree
Strongly agree
Please bring back the tabs for tester timeframes.