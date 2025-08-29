New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements - page 6
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Yes, the migration to Git was carried out automatically around May 30th. Any commits you made after that date in the previous version control system were not included in the new Git repository, which means they are no longer accessible through Git.
There’s no way to recover those commits, as Git has no record of them.
For future work: always keep backups of your code. Never rely on a single repository or version control system alone.
Yes, that MQL5-Old-Storage.zip file is just a backup of the content, not the version history. What the OP is looking for is not just the current files, but the complete history of previous changes. In other words, the commit log that allowed going back to earlier versions using the built-in version control.
That log, including the save points and commit messages, was lost during the conversion to Git. The old system was archived as a ZIP, and version control started again from scratch. The counter was effectively reset.
Still, it's a good point. 😉 In fact, my first thought was also that the ZIP might help, until I realized that what the OP really wants is access to the commits. In other words, the ability to go back to earlier project states, and that is no longer available.
Empty record. 😕
Edit: However, this is my interpretation; if anyone knows how to recover this record, please let me know.
Not sure it will help or not but I see backup in MetaEditor-
Thanks a lot, Sergey.
I didn't notice that backup file. Even though it's not possible to recover the past commits history, I was able to recover the very latest committed code.
Thanks again.
Paolo
Hi, I got the same issue here. This is a serious disaster. GUYS PLEASE ADD THIS FEATURE BACK. PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
yeah would appreciate if this gets added back coz I like being able to visually confirm my multisymbol EAs are working properly
Where to report bugs?
The bug I encountered immediately after update to 5100 is this:
If in the toolbox the history tab was previously selected, and I close the toolbox, and I close a position (which then goes to history), and I open the toolbox in order to see the history, it is not updated. I first have to change the tab and then change back to history, to see the actual history.
Here is another bug:
function TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_XXX) does not work on undocked charts.
After the update, the visual backtest did not give the results for each cycle. For each comparison, you have to click on the item bar option above, causing great inconvenience. I hope to restore the previous operation interface.
This has remove the multiple tabs in the tester. I can no longer see multi time frames as my EA uses more than one time frames.
This has remove the multiple tabs in the tester. I can no longer see multi time frames as my EA uses more than one time frames.
You can change through the View menu
I found a strange log while Optimization Test, what is this?