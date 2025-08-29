New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements - page 7

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ahnik #:
Dark Mode breaks settings window text on Wine installations

I could use the default System Colors mode but even that is producing this bug now. I wish we could go back to the previous builds before 4570 where the whole program was following system colors like I mentioned here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/477082

Why MT5 overrides general windows theme colors?
Why MT5 overrides general windows theme colors?
  • 2024.11.24
  • hematinik
  • www.mql5.com
MT5 does not comply with the general theme colors after build 4570, as I mentioned here https://www.mql5...
 
Alain Verleyen #:

You can change through the View menu


Suggestion: create a default hotkey for changing charts in StrategyTester, like Ctrl+Tab or other, because changing through only the menu (View->Chart->...) is really annoying.
 
Is there a way to reset the Shared Projects in the MetaEditor? 

In the last version it worked by deleting the index.dat and download all from the storage but this option is gone now. 

So how do we do that with the new MetaEditor?
 
Hi there.

With the transition to git, I seem to have lost the history of my project.

I noticed there is a backup directory. Is that the old 'subversion' project with any luck?

In the new 'Forge' I only see 1 empty git repository.

Any idea's how to revert to subversion and/or load the project as it was, before the change to git?

reason why, is cause I need to revert to a previous commit. 

Thanks!
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

What exactly are you passing there? Show the function call and the declaration of the variables/arrays you are passing to the function.

That is, create a script, copy all the function definitions named ArrayAdd there and call the function in such a way as to get the error from your screenshot.

Having similar problems with code that compiled fine before the update.


'WebRequest' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call

could be one of 2 function(s)

built-in: int WebRequest(const string,const string,const string,const string,int,const char&[],int,char&[],string&)

   built-in: int WebRequest(const string,const string,const string,int,const char&[],char&[],string&)





 
malcolmp24 #:

Having similar problems with code that compiled fine before the update.


'WebRequest' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call

could be one of 2 function(s)

built-in: int WebRequest(const string,const string,const string,const string,int,const char&[],int,char&[],string&)

   built-in: int WebRequest(const string,const string,const string,int,const char&[],char&[],string&)





 
Brandsma #:
Hi there.

With the transition to git, I seem to have lost the history of my project.

I noticed there is a backup directory. Is that the old 'subversion' project with any luck?

In the new 'Forge' I only see 1 empty git repository.

Any idea's how to revert to subversion and/or load the project as it was, before the change to git?

reason why, is cause I need to revert to a previous commit. 

Thanks!

You can't revert to subversion. You need to use a previous build (<= 4855) which work with Subversion and where your projects are still available.

Alternatively you can work with the Subversion server at https://storage.mql5.io/repos/[YourProject]

 
Brandsma #:
Hi there.

With the transition to git, I seem to have lost the history of my project.

I noticed there is a backup directory. Is that the old 'subversion' project with any luck?

In the new 'Forge' I only see 1 empty git repository.

Any idea's how to revert to subversion and/or load the project as it was, before the change to git?

reason why, is cause I need to revert to a previous commit. 

Thanks!
try installing an external subversion client as described here https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage/mql5storage_svn_client.
With tortoise svn I got to access all my history.
 
5 years waiting for Dark mode... and finally...
 

Hello to all.

With new version of Metaeditor I can't compile EA file. I am using MT4Orders.mqh and while compiling error message is : 


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