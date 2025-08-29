New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements - page 7
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Dark Mode breaks settings window text on Wine installations
I could use the default System Colors mode but even that is producing this bug now. I wish we could go back to the previous builds before 4570 where the whole program was following system colors like I mentioned here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/477082
You can change through the View menu
With the transition to git, I seem to have lost the history of my project.
I noticed there is a backup directory. Is that the old 'subversion' project with any luck?
In the new 'Forge' I only see 1 empty git repository.
Any idea's how to revert to subversion and/or load the project as it was, before the change to git?
reason why, is cause I need to revert to a previous commit.
Thanks!
What exactly are you passing there? Show the function call and the declaration of the variables/arrays you are passing to the function.
That is, create a script, copy all the function definitions named ArrayAdd there and call the function in such a way as to get the error from your screenshot.
Having similar problems with code that compiled fine before the update.
'WebRequest' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call
could be one of 2 function(s)
built-in: int WebRequest(const string,const string,const string,const string,int,const char&[],int,char&[],string&)
built-in: int WebRequest(const string,const string,const string,int,const char&[],char&[],string&)
Having similar problems with code that compiled fine before the update.
'WebRequest' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call
could be one of 2 function(s)
built-in: int WebRequest(const string,const string,const string,const string,int,const char&[],int,char&[],string&)
built-in: int WebRequest(const string,const string,const string,int,const char&[],char&[],string&)
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New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
Alain Verleyen, 2025.06.01 18:27
The compiler is more strict. Fix your code.
A char is not an uchar and vice-versa.
Hi there.
With the transition to git, I seem to have lost the history of my project.
I noticed there is a backup directory. Is that the old 'subversion' project with any luck?
In the new 'Forge' I only see 1 empty git repository.
Any idea's how to revert to subversion and/or load the project as it was, before the change to git?
reason why, is cause I need to revert to a previous commit.
Thanks!
You can't revert to subversion. You need to use a previous build (<= 4855) which work with Subversion and where your projects are still available.
Alternatively you can work with the Subversion server at https://storage.mql5.io/repos/[YourProject]
Hi there.
With the transition to git, I seem to have lost the history of my project.
I noticed there is a backup directory. Is that the old 'subversion' project with any luck?
In the new 'Forge' I only see 1 empty git repository.
Any idea's how to revert to subversion and/or load the project as it was, before the change to git?
reason why, is cause I need to revert to a previous commit.
Thanks!
With tortoise svn I got to access all my history.
Hello to all.
With new version of Metaeditor I can't compile EA file. I am using MT4Orders.mqh and while compiling error message is :