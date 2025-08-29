New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements - page 3
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For instance in the following code, that used to be compiled without any error, now I get the error "no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call":
The compiler is more strict. Fix your code.
A char is not an uchar and vice-versa.
The compiler is more strict. Fix your code.
A char is not an uchar and vice-versa.
Thanks a lot! I will work on it.
Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
If it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too.
Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale, and add a small button on the right edge of the chart to reset it to the original state after resizing (like TradingView does).
Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.
Thanks very!
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MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 5050: Migration to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.06.02 19:22
Beta 5057 is available on MetaQuotes-Demo:
Three spaces were added and then removed. The total number of characters hasn’t changed, but the icon remains "not OK".
1. Added an expert.
2. Applied the code styler (twice).
3. Git -> Git Add File. File status icon: "OK".
4. Added three spaces. Removed three spaces. Applied the code styler.
5. Compiled the code. File status icon: not "OK". In Subversion, the icon would have already changed to "OK".
6. Git Difference shows no changes.
7. Git Revert does nothing. File status icon: still not "OK".
MQL-function ArrayInitialize(...) is broken
Yeah, it looks like ArrayInitialize is actually a bit broken.
MT5:
MT4:
Code: