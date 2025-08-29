New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements - page 3

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Samuel Bandi Roccatello #:

For instance in the following code, that used to be compiled without any error, now I get the error "no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call":

The compiler is more strict. Fix your code.

A char is not an uchar and vice-versa.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

The compiler is more strict. Fix your code.

A char is not an uchar and vice-versa.

Thanks a lot! I will work on it.

 

Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
If it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too.
Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale, and add a small button on the right edge of the chart to reset it to the original state after resizing (like TradingView does).
Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.

Thanks very!

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 5050: Migration to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements

Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.06.02 19:22

Beta 5057 is available on MetaQuotes-Demo:

  • Added definition of color scheme and all colors in MQL5 (example attached)
  • Fixed docking of panels, use new command Window -> Reset to Default
  • Fixed pressing the combo buttons of panels located on the side
  • Correct accounting and setting of HiDPI in Linux under Wine
  • Fixed delayed update of the selected file status in the navigator
  • Fixed drag and drop of files
  • Automatic cleaning of logs in the strategy tester agent so that it does not clog the disk


Files:
ThemeTest.mq5  5 kb
 
Feedback for MT5 UI developer, do you think white icon looks better?
Files:
whiteicons.png  54 kb
whiteicons2.png  53 kb
 

Three spaces were added and then removed. The total number of characters hasn’t changed, but the icon remains "not OK".

1. Added an expert.

2. Applied the code styler (twice).

3. Git -> Git Add File. File status icon: "OK".

4. Added three spaces. Removed three spaces. Applied the code styler.

5. Compiled the code. File status icon: not "OK". In Subversion, the icon would have already changed to "OK".

6. Git Difference shows no changes.

7. Git Revert does nothing. File status icon: still not "OK".

Conclusion: Three spaces were added and then removed. The total number of characters hasn’t changed, but the icon remains "not OK".
Files:
Git._Icon_status_in_not_OK.mp4  10810 kb
 
MQL-function ArrayInitialize(...) is broken, at least for types "double, bool, long" - maybe more. Read and execute attached script in debug mode, to see results (also look at debug window for debug errors with type "double").
 
Trenyte #:
MQL-function ArrayInitialize(...) is broken

Yeah, it looks like ArrayInitialize is actually a bit broken.

MT5:


MT4:

Code:

#ifdef __MQL4__
   #property strict
   #define ERR_SUCCESS ERR_NO_ERROR
#endif 

void OnStart()
  {
   test();
  }

#define _value (long)1

void test()
  {
   long arr[];
   if(!resize(arr, 10))
      return;
   ResetLastError();
   int ans = ArrayInitialize(arr, _value);
   if(ans != ArraySize(arr) || _LastError != ERR_SUCCESS)
     {
      PrintFormat("ArrayInitialize error %i, ans %i", _LastError, ans);
      return;
     }
   for(int i = ArraySize(arr) - 1; i >= 0; i--)
      PrintFormat("long[%i] = %I64i", i, arr[i]);
  }

bool resize(long &arr[], int newSize)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   int ans = ArrayResize(arr, newSize);
   if(ans != newSize || _LastError != ERR_SUCCESS)
     {
      PrintFormat("ArrayResize(%i) error %i. Result %i", newSize, _LastError, ans);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
 
On phone you should add PnL on chart, like tradingview has on bid price line, that way we could see pnl without switching tabs
 
Hi everyone,

After what seems to be a recent MetaTrader 5 update, I'm suddenly experiencing major issues across all my MT5 instances. Here's a summary of the problems:

I’m prompted to set proxy server options when installing a new MT5 instance — something I’ve never seen before.

I can’t log into my MQL5.community account from within the MT5 platform (“Authorization failed”).

The Market tab is empty or fails to load entirely.

I’m unable to download EAs from the Market or install new ones.

Even clicking the “Download MetaTrader 5” button on MQL5.com fails — I get a “This site can’t be reached” or “Connection reset” error.

I’ve tried everything: disabling firewall, changing DNS, rebooting router, using mobile hotspot (which temporarily helped), and reinstalling MT5 — but nothing fixes it.

Pinging gb.eu.cdn.mql5.com returns valid results, but browser and MT5 downloads still fail.


I haven’t changed anything on my setup — this all started tonight, and I suspect it’s related to the recent MT5 update. My EAs still run if they don’t rely on the Market, but I can’t update, install, or download new ones right now.

Is anyone else experiencing the same issue? Any suggestions or confirmation that this is being addressed by MetaQuotes would be appreciated.

Thanks!

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