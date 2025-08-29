New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements - page 4
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Anyone having compiling errors of previously working code, with the new update?
I had several EAs that were compiling perfectly and, after updating, when I compile the code again, I get several errors.
Some errors seems linked to type casting and methods overloading. Anyone having the same issue?
yeah I am getting a few type casting stuff that previously never happened but its mostly relevant to MqlCalendarValues and ulong which are now longs and have to be passed by referenced when using filebin.mqh and some other stuff like that.
Am excited about 28. faster optimization sounds nice but what did they actually do to make it faster? Idk but all the best to the mql5 team, hopefully any bugs get ironed out over the weekend :)Also was the algo forge and github stuff always there and I just never noticed?!?!?
Hello MQL5 team,
After the latest updates, I have not been able to import ticks as csv for custom symbols. Nothing happens and after some time, it reverts back to the custom symbols dialogue.
Importing tick data of custom symbols in .csv format works fine for me. The version is build 5100.
WHY is the navigator panel now on right hand side??
How can I move it back to the left?
Please watch...
Please fix the "Scale fix" function in MT5 to make it smooth and seamless like it is in MT4.
If it can be exactly like MT4, that's fine too.
Or, if possible, let me freely and comfortably stretch and compress the vertical scale, and add a small button on the right edge of the chart to reset it to the original state after resizing (like TradingView does).
Honestly, this is the main reason why I don't feel like interacting with the MT5 chart at all when doing technical analysis.
Thanks very!
Dark Mode breaks settings window text on Wine installations
I can confirm. Apparently, it affects only the checkboxes' text.
Also, some glitches regarding the tab borders in the toolbox when the mouse is over.
Tested with wine-9.0