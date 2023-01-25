Writing an effective advisor - page 32
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I have posted it here solely for the non-believers to see the real possibility of effective use of this Expert Advisor.
I think I will add one more element to it - it will also be controlled manually. It will allow me to increase the working efficiency by 30% and thus reduce the deposit load.
P.S.
I have already said it before, and perhaps I will say it again. In a real situation, a person acts in the same way as on the training. A strategy tester is nothing else but a simulator. It should be taken seriously, just like the demo account. Otherwise it will be useless.
I can show you hundreds of such charts (moreover, from a very inaccurate MT4 tester). You may use the demo accounts at least to demonstrate such charts. And better - on the real account. I assure you, it will be much sadder.
Well, as for "in a real environment a person acts the same way"... laughter in the hall...
I've said it before and I'll probably say it again. In a real environment, one acts in the same way as in a training session. A strategy tester is nothing more than a simulator. Just like the demo account, it should be taken seriously. Otherwise it will be useless.
In real life, unlike in the tester, you need a huge amount of time to sit down at the price chart and watch the trend change. Sitting at the real chart waiting for changes, you will think 10 times or doubt your choice.Try to trade for at least 11 hours on an M1 chart and get the same results. Why 11 hours? Because you have an H1 chart and 28 days, that's 672 bars, or 672 bars / 60 min = ~ 11 hours.
In real life, unlike in a tester, you need a huge amount of time to sit at a price chart and watch the trend change. Sitting at a real chart waiting for a change, you have 10 times wondered or questioned the choice you made.Try to trade for at least 11 hours on the M1 chart and get the same results. Why 11 hours? Because you have an H1 chart and 28 days, that's 672 bars, or 672 bars / 60 min = ~ 11 hours.
No need to advise to trade on M1, because there is no useful information for the EA in such a candle ;)
I want to say that only M1 can simulate a fast tester in real time. It's a matter of time, not price.
I want to add: I ran the test in "raw chart" mode - I didn't attach any indicators to it and did not attach any analytical scripts to the chart in the course of trading.
The only thing I did was to periodically pause the test and zoomed out to minimum to better see the price movement trend - I tried to imagine what would be displayed on higher timeframes. In short, in the test we used: scaling, manipulation of the trend line + my view of the market.
M1 is quite suitable for these purposes. Only one should take into account the influence of the spread.
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/14915257/gbpusd-m1-admiral-markets-group
Well, the whole "robot efficiency" thing has descended to trivial averages :-)
So, the whole "robot efficiency" has come down to trivial averaging :-)
Maybe it should have been made clear from the start that averaging should not be used in EA's strategy. Otherwise it is not much different from martingale.
It's a pity we can't look at other timeframes in the tester - the test would be more accurate.
It would be good to discuss the logic, it is more or less clear on the higher timeframe. But the use of lower TF is interesting.
The younger is the timeframe, the more noise. The lower ones are not interesting
If it exceeds the averages, then, depending on which way and for how long, I will fix it. If in the opposite direction, then as an additional criterion for reversal.
It would be good to discuss the logic, it is more or less clear on the high TF. But the use of the lower TF is interesting.