Writing an effective advisor - page 40
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are you a footman?
Why do you snap at everyone? Why do you throw mud at everyone?
Impunity, permissiveness, that's the result
Moderators should delete empty posts. There is a lot of rubbish on the site!!!
Moderators should delete empty posts. There's a lot of rubbish on the site!!!
Do you want to self-destruct?
Moderators should delete empty posts. There is a lot of rubbish on the site!!!
So you're going to flub and the moderators are going to spend personal time removing your flub?
Wouldn't it be easier to have a few of you removed and the site would clean up itself?
So, you're going to be flapping and the moderators are going to spend personal time deleting your flapping?
Wouldn't it be easier to delete a few of you, and the site would be in order by itself?
Vitaly, don't worry so much. Another 2346 buckets and the golden key is in our pocket.
007 and Stargazer are two swindlers who have been working together for at least a year. If either of them gets the urge, I am prepared to sue them both.
what are the effective functions for an expert to fix profits ?
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
I don't want my profits to go up any more - probably because there are many open positions.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
I tried to close all the positions - in theory if the first Indicator gave signals in the positive direction, then it should always give the right direction - but I see that this is not the case, the Indicator has become deceptive.
Drugs? It's understandable, it's confusing.
Vitaly! First you declared your commitment to illicit drugs. You complained about confusion in your head...
Then you demanded to be removed from the forum for flooding...
What's next?