Writing an effective advisor - page 35
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Yes! Something needs to be reconsidered. It seems like it could work pretty well.
this pair is pushing me now - if all went according to plan it would increase the lot up . but i'm trying to manage the situation here, somehow, on my own.
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4 signals to the top missed - when the lights went out
this pair is pushing me now - if everything had gone according to plan it would have increased the lot up . but i'm trying to manage the situation here, somehow, on my own.
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4 signals to the top missed - when the lights went out
Are you baffled by the missed profit while the EA was down?
Are you baffled by the lost profit for the time that the Expert Advisor was not working?
And if logic is broken, things will not work as intended.
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for example 4 signals are 4 trend lines 1. the line breaks with lot 0.01 2. the line with lot 0.02 3. the line with lot 0.04 4. the line with lot 0.08 over 4 - opens at 0.08
And if at this time cut off the Internet or electricity - the account went in minus iso-something that these signals did not work.
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and before that, positions were opened in the opposite direction - which led to a large minus
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If you look at the picture above - I closed three buy positions - and if everything was as planned, there would have been 7 positions with a total lot 39 . And in sell with a total lot of 31.
- I would not need to intervene and close these positions.
No! The logic is broken, and if the logic is broken, it won't go as planned.
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For example 4 signals are 4 trend lines 1. the line breaks with lot 0.01 2. the line with lot 0.02 3. the line with lot 0.04 4. the line with lot 0.08 over 4 - opens at 0.08
And if at this time cut off the internet or electricity - the account went in minus iso-something that these signals did not work.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
and before that, positions were opened in the opposite direction - which led to a large minus
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
If you look at the picture above - I closed three buy positions - and if everything was as planned, there would have been 7 positions with a total lot 39 . And in sell with a total lot of 31.
- I would not need to intervene and close these positions.
No! The logic is broken, and if the logic is broken, it won't go as planned.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
For example 4 signals are 4 trend lines 1. the line breaks with lot 0.01 2. the line with lot 0.02 3. the line with lot 0.04 4. the line with lot 0.08 over 4 - opens at 0.08
And if at this time cut off the internet or electricity - the account went in minus iso-something that these signals did not work.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
and before that, positions were opened in the opposite direction - which led to a large minus
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
If you look at the picture above - I closed three buy positions - and if everything was as planned, there would have been 7 positions with a total lot 39 . And in sell with a total lot of 31.
- I would not have had to intervene and close these positions.
Here's an interesting indicator
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You can only install this one on the chart or in an Expert Advisor " 01 CCI ATR CCI "
this is what it looks like - from one of the 4 indicators the signals
Well, how's that for efficiency?
The author doesn't seem to believe in his own idea... Sadly...
With the help of one of the topics in the MT5 section of this forum, the idea of creating an effectively working Expert Advisor that generates real profit was born. The idea is this: I start, give reasons why, then I make a start code, explain all the nuances you need to know, you test it, see how the robot works and, if you find flaws, you tell me about them. We fix it, test it again, search... And so on, until we find the "non-clearer".
I will name my Expert Advisor "Binarnic". The file name will look as follows: Binarnic_1.0.
I want to stress this point and tell you why: since no one is allowed to make changes in the code of my EA, I want my code versions not to be mixed up with versions of other forum users. For example, a user named Ivan wants to change my code. He makes changes, but calls his file Binarnic_Ivan_1.1. With this approach, it becomes clear that he took my file Binarnic_1.0, made changes to it and the result is the next version of the file - " Binarnic_Ivan_1.1".
I think everyone would agree with these simple rules, for they are reasonable.
Have you written it yet?
What do you have to smoke to ask a question like that? It's too damn brainwashing, isn't it?