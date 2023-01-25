Writing an effective advisor - page 37
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This is the second time I've read here that trades are oversubscribed. :) Hilarious. Let me explain.
If the SL is clearly set, is not moved further from the price, and its value can be compensated for less than 10 average trade results - then we cannot talk about "over-exposure". If there is no SL or its value is more than 10 average trade results - this is called "over-exposure".
Another indication of oversubscription is a significant distance of the equity graph from the balance graph.
If the SL is clearly set, is not moved further away from the price, and its value can be compensated for less than 10 average trade results - then there can be no "over-exposure". If there is no SL or its value is more than 10 average trade results - this is called "over-exposure".
Another indication of oversubscription is a significant distance of the equity graph from the balance graph.
That's right, it's a way of showing something you're selling.
Nothing was being sold here, it was looking for like-minded people.
A like-minded person is someone who works in parallel and sees results, rather than waiting for something ready-made with all the proofs on a platter.
Do you feel the difference?
Well, there are people who are less mercenary than you. They use signals to demonstrate their ideas. They use signals as an argument. Do you feel the difference?
Well, there are people who are less mercenary than you. Demonstrate their ideas with a signal. They use signals as an argument. Can you tell the difference?
An idea is a thought, an intention, a plan.
Explain to me how you can demonstrate something that has not yet been created.
And even if it were, it is not the subject of the topic, we are looking for something else, not a way to sell it.
The sequence of ticks is random))
The sequence of bars is also random. But at a certain stretch we see this:
It's the same with ticks. It is the robot's job to identify such a section and make a buck.
An idea - a thought, an intention, a plan.
Explain to me how you can demonstrate something that has not yet been created.
Besides, even if it was, that's not what the topic is about, it's about something else, not a way to sell it.
Your idea, your plan, your intention existed before you wrote your post?
But why are you again getting attached to the man? This topic is about something else!
Did your thought, idea, plan, intention exist before you wrote your post?
However, why are you picking on the man again? That is not what we are discussing in this thread!
Of course it is!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
How to write an efficient Expert Advisor
Vitaly Murlenko, 2021.11.15 15:55
I have always had the idea of creating an efficient Expert Advis or, which would bring real profit. The idea is the following: I start it and give the reasons why, then I make a start code, explain all the nuances that need to be known, you test and watch the robot, and if you find any flaws, you tell me. We fix it, test it again, search... And so on, until we find the "non-clearer".
I will name my Expert Advisor "Binarnic". The file name will look as follows: Binarnic_1.0.
I want to stress this point and tell you why: since no one is allowed to make changes in my EA's code, I want my code versions not to be mixed up with versions of other forum users. For example, a user named Ivan wants to change my code. He makes changes, but calls his file Binarnic_Ivan_1.1. With this approach, it becomes clear that he took my file Binarnic_1.0, made changes to it and the result is the next version of the file - " Binarnic_Ivan_1.1".
I think everyone would agree with these simple rules, for they are reasonable.