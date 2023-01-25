Writing an effective advisor - page 27

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darirunu1 #:

Imagine the advisor that

I told you a year ago it's still earning, if I may say 50% a year.

on ticks you can

do the same thing for months and don't sweat it.

Relax, be confident and have a tangible effect.

;)

 
darirunu1 #:

That's me))

norm

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

norP

Why is that? Something always seems to pop up on the forum and then people come along and take it in a different direction?

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

you can do it on the ticks.

Do the same thing for months and don't sweat it.

calmly, confidently, and tangibly.

;)

I have not thought about it yet, my Expert Advisor is hanging for a year to check its earliness. On the pound it has withstood all the trends. It's as if it knows when to start trading. The drawdown was 1.47%.

 
darirunu1 #:

I haven't thought about it yet, it's been hanging for a year to check its lousiness. On the pound, it has withstood all the trends. It's as if it knows in advance when to start trading. The drawdown was 1.47%.

Increase the lot by 10 times - the profit increases by 10 times

 
a007 #:

Increase the lot by 10 times - the profit increases by 10 times

Wababai, what a clever clever boy)) Maybe there are other options?

[Deleted]  

Writing an effective advisor - To be continued.

So where do we start?

1. what is the best leverage for an EA. - i think not higher than 100

2. I think the most important function for an EA is a lot. This is the function from which we derive our profits.

3. ----

4. ----

etc. ----

what other functions does the EA need to be effective?

[Deleted]  
SanAlex # :

Writing an effective adviser - To be continued.

and so where do we start?

1. what leverage is better for an adviser. - I think not more than 100

2. An important function for an adviser - as I understand it, the lot. From this function we also receive profit.

3. ----

4. ----

etc. ----

What other functions are needed for an Expert Advisor to be effective?

I'll start then - if you don't mind -

added an increase in the lot at the next position (yellow where I dug and changed)

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  MACD Sample.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                               http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright    "Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link          " http://www.mql5.com "
#property version      "5.50"
#property description "It is important to make sure that the expert works with a normal"
#property description "chart and the user did not make any mistakes setting input"
#property description "variables (Lots, TakeProfit, TrailingStop) in our case,"
#property description "we check TakeProfit on a chart of more than 2*trend_period bars"

#define MACD_MAGIC 1234502
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ENUM_LOT_RISK                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum LotMax
  {
   Lot= 0 ,   // Lots
   Lotx2= 1 , // Lots*2
  };
//---
input LotMax InpLotRisk       =Lotx2; // Lots,- Lots*2
input double InpLots          = 0.01 ;   // Lots
input int     InpMACDOpenLevel = 3 ;     // MACD open level (in pips)
input int     InpMACDCloseLevel= 2 ;     // MACD close level (in pips)
input int     InpMATrendPeriod = 26 ;     // MA trend period
//---
int ExtTimeOut= 10 ; // time out in seconds between trade operations
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MACD Sample expert class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSampleExpert
  {
protected :
   double             m_adjusted_point;             // point value adjusted for 3 or 5 points
   CTrade            m_trade;                       // trading object
   CSymbolInfo       m_symbol;                     // symbol info object
   CPositionInfo     m_position;                   // trade position object
   CAccountInfo      m_account;                     // account info wrapper
   //--- indicators
   int                m_handle_macd;                 // MACD indicator handle
   int                m_handle_ema;                 // moving average indicator handle
   //--- indicator buffers
   double             m_buff_MACD_main[];           // MACD indicator main buffer
   double             m_buff_MACD_signal[];         // MACD indicator signal buffer
   double             m_buff_EMA[];                 // EMA indicator buffer
   //--- indicator data for processing
   double             m_macd_current;
   double             m_macd_previous;
   double             m_signal_current;
   double             m_signal_previous;
   double             m_ema_current;
   double             m_ema_previous;
   //---
   double             m_macd_open_level;
   double             m_macd_close_level;
   datetime           ExtPrevBars;                 // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00';

public :
                     CSampleExpert( void );
                    ~CSampleExpert( void );
   bool               Init( void );
   void               Deinit( void );
   bool               Processing( void );
   double             OptimizedBuy( void );
   double             OptimizedSell( void );

protected :
   bool               InitIndicators( void );
   bool               LongOpened( void );
   bool               ShortOpened( void );
  };
//--- global expert
CSampleExpert ExtExpert;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSampleExpert::CSampleExpert( void ) : m_adjusted_point( 0 ),
   m_handle_macd( INVALID_HANDLE ),
   m_handle_ema( INVALID_HANDLE ),
   m_macd_current( 0 ),
   m_macd_previous( 0 ),
   m_signal_current( 0 ),
   m_signal_previous( 0 ),
   m_ema_current( 0 ),
   m_ema_previous( 0 ),
   m_macd_open_level( 0 ),
   m_macd_close_level( 0 ),
   ExtPrevBars( 0 )
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_MACD_main, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_MACD_signal, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_EMA, true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CSampleExpert::~CSampleExpert( void )
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate optimal lot size                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CSampleExpert::OptimizedBuy( void )
  {
   double PROFIT_BUY= 0.00 ;
   for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) // returns the number of open positions
     {
       string    position_GetSymbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); // GetSymbol позиции
       if (position_GetSymbol==m_symbol.Name())
        {
         if (m_position.PositionType()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY )
           {
            PROFIT_BUY=PROFIT_BUY+m_position.Select( Symbol ());
           }
        }
     }
   double Lots=InpLots;
   double ab=PROFIT_BUY;
   switch (InpLotRisk)
     {
       case Lot:
         Lots=InpLots;
         break ;
       case Lotx2:
         if (ab> 0 && ab<= 1 )
            Lots=InpLots* 2 ;
         if (ab> 1 && ab<= 2 )
            Lots=InpLots* 4 ;
         if (ab> 2 && ab<= 3 )
            Lots=InpLots* 8 ;
         if (ab> 3 )
            Lots=InpLots* 16 ;
         break ;
     }
   return (Lots);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate optimal lot size                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CSampleExpert::OptimizedSell( void )
  {
   double PROFIT_SELL= 0.00 ;
   for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) // returns the number of open positions
     {
       string    position_GetSymbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); // GetSymbol позиции
       if (position_GetSymbol==m_symbol.Name())
        {
         if (m_position.PositionType()== POSITION_TYPE_SELL )
           {
            PROFIT_SELL=PROFIT_SELL+m_position.Select( Symbol ());
           }
        }
     }
   double Lots=InpLots;
   double ab=PROFIT_SELL;
   switch (InpLotRisk)
     {
       case Lot:
         Lots=InpLots;
         break ;
       case Lotx2:
         if (ab> 0 && ab<= 1 )
            Lots=InpLots* 2 ;
         if (ab> 1 && ab<= 2 )
            Lots=InpLots* 4 ;
         if (ab> 2 && ab<= 3 )
            Lots=InpLots* 8 ;
         if (ab> 3 )
            Lots=InpLots* 16 ;
         break ;
     }
   return (Lots);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization and checking for input parameters                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::Init( void )
  {
//--- initialize common information
   m_symbol.Name( Symbol ());                   // symbol
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MACD_MAGIC); // magic
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ());
//--- tuning for 3 or 5 digits
   int digits_adjust= 1 ;
   if (m_symbol. Digits ()== 3 || m_symbol. Digits ()== 5 )
      digits_adjust= 10 ;
   m_adjusted_point=m_symbol. Point ()*digits_adjust;
//--- set default deviation for trading in adjusted points
   m_macd_open_level =InpMACDOpenLevel*m_adjusted_point;
   m_macd_close_level=InpMACDCloseLevel*m_adjusted_point;
//--- set default deviation for trading in adjusted points
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints( 3 *digits_adjust);
//---
   if (!InitIndicators())
       return ( false );
//--- succeed
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization of the indicators                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::InitIndicators( void )
  {
//--- create MACD indicator
   if (m_handle_macd== INVALID_HANDLE )
       if ((m_handle_macd= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ))== INVALID_HANDLE )
        {
         printf ( "Error creating MACD indicator" );
         return ( false );
        }
//--- create EMA indicator and add it to collection
   if (m_handle_ema== INVALID_HANDLE )
       if ((m_handle_ema= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,InpMATrendPeriod, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ))== INVALID_HANDLE )
        {
         printf ( "Error creating EMA indicator" );
         return ( false );
        }
//--- succeed
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position opening                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::LongOpened( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
   if (m_macd_current< 0 )
       if (m_macd_current>m_signal_current && m_macd_previous<m_signal_previous)
         if ( MathAbs (m_macd_current)>(m_macd_open_level) && m_ema_current>m_ema_previous)
           {
             double price=m_symbol.Ask();
             //--- check for free money
             if (m_account.FreeMarginCheck( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , OptimizedBuy() ,price)< 0.0 )
               printf ( "We have no money. Free Margin = %f" ,m_account.FreeMargin());
             else
              {
               //--- open position
               if (m_trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , OptimizedBuy() ,price, 0.0 , 0.0 ))
                   printf ( "Position by %s to be opened" , Symbol ());
               else
                 {
                   printf ( "Error opening BUY position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
                   printf ( "Open parameters : price=%f" ,price);
                 }
              }
             //--- in any case we must exit from expert
            res= true ;
           }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for short position opening                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::ShortOpened( void )
  {
   bool res= false ;
//--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
   if (m_macd_current> 0 )
       if (m_macd_current<m_signal_current && m_macd_previous>m_signal_previous)
         if (m_macd_current>(m_macd_open_level) && m_ema_current<m_ema_previous)
           {
             double price=m_symbol.Bid();
             //--- check for free money
             if (m_account.FreeMarginCheck( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , OptimizedSell() ,price)< 0.0 )
               printf ( "We have no money. Free Margin = %f" ,m_account.FreeMargin());
             else
              {
               //--- open position
               if (m_trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , OptimizedSell() ,price, 0.0 , 0.0 ))
                   printf ( "Position by %s to be opened" , Symbol ());
               else
                 {
                   printf ( "Error opening SELL position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment());
                   printf ( "Open parameters : price=%f" ,price);
                 }
              }
             //--- in any case we must exit from expert
            res= true ;
           }
//--- result
   return (res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| main function returns true if any position processed             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::Processing( void )
  {
//--- we work only at the time of the birth of new bar
   datetime time_0= iTime (m_symbol.Name(), Period (), 0 );
   if (time_0==ExtPrevBars)
       return ( false );
   ExtPrevBars=time_0;
   if (!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
     {
      ExtPrevBars= 0 ;
       return ( false );
     }
//--- refresh indicators
   if ( BarsCalculated (m_handle_macd)< 2 || BarsCalculated (m_handle_ema)< 2 )
       return ( false );
   if ( CopyBuffer (m_handle_macd, 0 , 0 , 2 ,m_buff_MACD_main)  != 2 ||
       CopyBuffer (m_handle_macd, 1 , 0 , 2 ,m_buff_MACD_signal)!= 2 ||
       CopyBuffer (m_handle_ema, 0 , 0 , 2 ,m_buff_EMA)         != 2 )
     {
      ExtPrevBars= 0 ;
       return ( false );
     }
//   m_indicators.Refresh();
//--- to simplify the coding and speed up access
//--- data are put into internal variables
   m_macd_current   =m_buff_MACD_main[ 0 ];
   m_macd_previous  =m_buff_MACD_main[ 1 ];
   m_signal_current =m_buff_MACD_signal[ 0 ];
   m_signal_previous=m_buff_MACD_signal[ 1 ];
   m_ema_current    =m_buff_EMA[ 0 ];
   m_ema_previous   =m_buff_EMA[ 1 ];
//--- it is important to enter the market correctly,
//--- but it is more important to exit it correctly...
//--- first check if position exists - try to select it
//--- check for long position (BUY) possibility
   if (LongOpened())
       return ( true );
//--- check for short position (SELL) possibility
   if (ShortOpened())
       return ( true );
//--- exit without position processing
   return ( false );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit ( void )
  {
//--- create all necessary objects
   if (!ExtExpert.Init())
       return ( INIT_FAILED );
//--- secceed
   return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert new tick handling function                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick ( void )
  {
   static datetime limit_time= 0 ; // last trade processing time + timeout
//--- don't process if timeout
   if ( TimeCurrent ()>=limit_time)
     {
       //--- check for data
       if ( Bars ( Symbol (), Period ())> 2 *InpMATrendPeriod)
        {
         //--- change limit time by timeout in seconds if processed
         if (ExtExpert.Processing())
            limit_time= TimeCurrent ()+ExtTimeOut;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Vitaly_Murlenko.mq5  29 kb
 
Georgiy Merts #:

It all depends on the order in which the maximum is defined. A classic fractal is five bars, with the middle one above (below) the others. But, in this picture the highs are not drawn according to fractals.

Now I will take the current chart with classic fractals and draw a line. Hold on for a moment.

Here. The current chart of the Eurodollar, the watch. If we mark highs and lows with fractals, there are two trend lines on the chart, both have already been broken through; the moment of their construction is marked with arrows. At the moment of penetration the lines break off. A third, descending line will be drawn through yesterday' s 8 o'clock and 18 o'clock fractals. It should be drawn as soon as price drops below the 15-hour low.


In this example, both red and blue trendlines have been drawn when the price is at the level equal to +/- the level of breaking through this very trendline. How much (in pips or % of wave) can be earned on this?

[Deleted]  
SanAlex #:

I'll start then - if you don't mind -

added a lot increase for the next position (in yellow where I dug and changed)

This is without closing result

Screenshot 2021-11-21 072405

Opening and multiplying lots is of course good, we have to collect profit somehow.

1. We need to add closing, = for example with buy closed profit - and sell for example let them hang until a profit comes.

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