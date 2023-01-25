Writing an effective advisor - page 27
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Imagine the advisor that
I told you a year ago it's still earning, if I may say 50% a year.
on ticks you can
do the same thing for months and don't sweat it.
Relax, be confident and have a tangible effect.
;)
That's me))
norm
norP
Why is that? Something always seems to pop up on the forum and then people come along and take it in a different direction?
you can do it on the ticks.
Do the same thing for months and don't sweat it.
calmly, confidently, and tangibly.
;)
I have not thought about it yet, my Expert Advisor is hanging for a year to check its earliness. On the pound it has withstood all the trends. It's as if it knows when to start trading. The drawdown was 1.47%.
I haven't thought about it yet, it's been hanging for a year to check its lousiness. On the pound, it has withstood all the trends. It's as if it knows in advance when to start trading. The drawdown was 1.47%.
Increase the lot by 10 times - the profit increases by 10 times
Increase the lot by 10 times - the profit increases by 10 times
Wababai, what a clever clever boy)) Maybe there are other options?
Writing an effective advisor - To be continued.
So where do we start?
1. what is the best leverage for an EA. - i think not higher than 100
2. I think the most important function for an EA is a lot. This is the function from which we derive our profits.
3. ----
4. ----
etc. ----
what other functions does the EA need to be effective?
Writing an effective adviser - To be continued.
and so where do we start?
1. what leverage is better for an adviser. - I think not more than 100
2. An important function for an adviser - as I understand it, the lot. From this function we also receive profit.
3. ----
4. ----
etc. ----
What other functions are needed for an Expert Advisor to be effective?
I'll start then - if you don't mind -
added an increase in the lot at the next position (yellow where I dug and changed)
It all depends on the order in which the maximum is defined. A classic fractal is five bars, with the middle one above (below) the others. But, in this picture the highs are not drawn according to fractals.
Now I will take the current chart with classic fractals and draw a line. Hold on for a moment.
Here. The current chart of the Eurodollar, the watch. If we mark highs and lows with fractals, there are two trend lines on the chart, both have already been broken through; the moment of their construction is marked with arrows. At the moment of penetration the lines break off. A third, descending line will be drawn through yesterday' s 8 o'clock and 18 o'clock fractals. It should be drawn as soon as price drops below the 15-hour low.
In this example, both red and blue trendlines have been drawn when the price is at the level equal to +/- the level of breaking through this very trendline. How much (in pips or % of wave) can be earned on this?
I'll start then - if you don't mind -
added a lot increase for the next position (in yellow where I dug and changed)
This is without closing result
Opening and multiplying lots is of course good, we have to collect profit somehow.
1. We need to add closing, = for example with buy closed profit - and sell for example let them hang until a profit comes.