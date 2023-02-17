Experiment - page 212
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Balance is nothing
Equity is everything!
It's all cache. And the cache is derived from the balance. And balance depends on equity.
So this slogan is not very clever, to say the least.
You can read it a thousand times, learn it by heart, or repeat it like a mantra - the error will not disappear or be corrected.
Show me with your "readings" where the 122% I asked you about, but you said nothing, as if you didn't notice.
Your stubbornness prevents you from thinking without shore.
Well the maths is clear and quite simple.
129.99(balance) - 40.30(polo) - 40.33(start deposit - 100%) = 49.36(balance sheet profit)
49.36/40.33 ~ 1.22 = 122%.
Of course it is not correct to exclude the depositing from the calculation as it does contribute to the profit. Moreover, in this case trades were opened and closed after two deposits.
But if we take these deposits into account correctly, there will be even more questions for inexperienced subscribers because it will be very difficult to check in manual mode.
In this case, though final information on profit percentage is not objective, other information on time and amounts of deposits, balance and equity curves will give a complete picture of the signal quality for experienced subscribers.
For beginners, of course, there is the fact of misleading.
Read and read again:
The increment shows the growth of the account balance. The calculation is carried out in such a way as to exclude the influence of withdrawals and deposits.
The entire trading history of the account is divided into the periods between the balance operations (withdrawals and deposits). Thetotal growth factor (K) is first calculated by multiplying the coefficients calculated for each inter-balance period (OTP) and then the total percentage growth is calculated.
Прирост в процентах = (К - 1) * 100%
In the graph below, the large red dots indicate balance sheet transactions and the dotted lines indicate the intervals in which the growth is calculated:
In this case, the total growth for the account will be calculated as follows:
Прирост в процентах = (K-1) * 100% = (1.1 - 1) * 100 = 10%
I've shown you three times how to count, but I guess everyone's too lazy to count. I'm leaving the old section.
I don't know why MQL5 always warns of drawdowns and risks.
I don't understand why MQL5 has such complaints.
If you don't trust the signal, don't connect to it. You have to be a grown-up and know how to read.
I think you should not even waste your time trying to bring some reasonable arguments to people.
It is not worth it.
Well, the maths is clear and quite simple.
129.99(balance) - 40.30(polo) - 40.33(start depo - 100%) = 49.33(balance sheet gain)
49.33/40.33 ~ 1.22 = 122%.
Nikolai, what about the calculation formula Vladimir is talking about?
Growth Factor K = (Balance before BOP1/Early Deposit) * (Balance before BOP2/Balance after BOP1) * ... * (Balance before BOP/Balance after BOP1)
Percentage Gain = (K - 1) * 100%
It's not worth it.
I agree, it's all vanity.
And futile... as some people say.
It's the same at other monitoring services, so don't blather on
will there be any pruf? give me a pruf with a fly swatter.
will there be any pruf? give me a pruf with a fly swatter.
Get it yourself. I'm not a doctor.
I see.
I see.
Nikolai, what about the calculation formula Vladimir is talking about?
Growth Factor K = (Balance before BOP1/Early Deposit) * (Balance before BOP2/Balance after BOP1) * ... * (Balance before BOP/Balance after BOP1)
Percentage Gain = (K - 1) * 100% $
In Renate's case, there are no withdrawals yet, so it's simplified.
But, yes, if you first open a signal with initial balance of 100$, and after one day topping up it with 1000$, and then bring the total balance without withdrawals to 2100, then profit will show 2000%, although in fact 90,91%. Nonsense of course.