Experiment - page 206

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[Deleted]  
secret #:
So where's Misanya? Where's the profit we've been quietly waiting for?
No need to make a fuss, we are calmly waiting for the profits. Calm, only calm, first day -12%, I am calm, absolutely calm
[Deleted]  

From the same Rena monitoring data, an error is detected in the calculation of the"Growth" parameter


.


This is how things actually work on this account .

.

That is, there is no 122% growth. The actual growth on the balance is +61% (i.e. half of what was drawn). The actual growth on equity is -4% (i.e. drawdown).

This error is due to deposit replenishments.

Ghostbusters learned to use this monitoring bug long time ago. ;))

 
Олег avtomat #:


Synopsis:How is Signal Gain calculated?

FAQ по сервису Сигналы
FAQ по сервису Сигналы
  • 2013.02.11
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[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov #:

Synopsis:How is Gain in Signals calculated?

Something is wrong with this conservatory...

==========================================

What I see in fact :

Deposit = 40 + 40 = 80

Balance = 130

Withdrawals = 0


Where is the 122% gain here ???

For such a gain the balance should be 179 not 130.

Anything else is bogus.

ss

Either the withdrawals should be 49.

.

[Deleted]  
Олег avtomat #:

Something is wrong with this conservatory...

==========================================

What I see in fact :

Deposit = 40 + 40 = 80

balance = 130

Withdrawals = 0


Where is the 122% gain here ???

For such a gain the balance should be 179 not 130.

Everything else is bogus.

zy

Either the withdrawals should be 49.

.

Who cares, it's -$50 now. By Friday the monitoring will have disappeared from the profile, for all
[Deleted]  

It's not about this particular signal/monitoring.

The problem goes much deeper than that. The problem is that the calculation of Gain in the signals is wrong. In all signals with deposits. Or maybe with withdrawals as well.

 
Олег avtomat #:

From the same Rena monitoring data, an error is detected in the calculation of the"Growth" parameter


.


This is the actual situation in this account

.

That is, there is no 122% increase. The actual growth on the balance is +61% (i.e. half of what was drawn). The actual growth on equity is -4% (i.e. drawdown).

This error is due to deposit replenishments.

Ghostbusters learned to use this monitoring bug long ago.)

You'd do better to keep an eye on your systems that way.
Yes, his equity is falling by almost the value of the initial deposit, that was the reason for the replenishments.

But that's just his business, not yours. Even if he loses it, it's still none of your business.

You want to flaunt your vanity, then prove you can do better.
[Deleted]  
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV #:
You'd better watch your systems that way.
Yes, his equity has dropped by almost the value of his initial deposit, which has caused him to make deposits.

But that's just his business, not yours.

Your grudges don't allow you to see and understand the point.

=========

And you shouldn't be telling me what to do, boy.

[Deleted]  
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV #:
You'd better watch your systems that way.
Yes, his equity has dropped by almost the value of his initial deposit, which has caused him to make deposits.

But that's his business, not yours. Even if he does lose it, it's still none of your business.

You want to show off your vanity, then prove you can do better.
Tractor is already at the start and will soon show everyone all the power and strength!
 

The machine is right here.

When you top up your account, the balance increases. The increment is counted from the new balance to the original deposit.

Hence the feet of many signals for thousands of percent. This is a legalized deception.

Rarely do you see such manipulations with deposits and withdrawals in signals.

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