Experiment - page 206
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So where's Misanya? Where's the profit we've been quietly waiting for?
From the same Rena monitoring data, an error is detected in the calculation of the"Growth" parameter
.
This is how things actually work on this account .
.
That is, there is no 122% growth. The actual growth on the balance is +61% (i.e. half of what was drawn). The actual growth on equity is -4% (i.e. drawdown).
This error is due to deposit replenishments.
Ghostbusters learned to use this monitoring bug long time ago. ;))
Synopsis:How is Signal Gain calculated?
Synopsis:How is Gain in Signals calculated?
Something is wrong with this conservatory...
==========================================
What I see in fact :
Deposit = 40 + 40 = 80
Balance = 130
Withdrawals = 0
Where is the 122% gain here ???
For such a gain the balance should be 179 not 130.
Anything else is bogus.
ss
Either the withdrawals should be 49.
.
Something is wrong with this conservatory...
==========================================
What I see in fact :
Deposit = 40 + 40 = 80
balance = 130
Withdrawals = 0
Where is the 122% gain here ???
For such a gain the balance should be 179 not 130.
Everything else is bogus.
zy
Either the withdrawals should be 49.
.
It's not about this particular signal/monitoring.
The problem goes much deeper than that. The problem is that the calculation of Gain in the signals is wrong. In all signals with deposits. Or maybe with withdrawals as well.
From the same Rena monitoring data, an error is detected in the calculation of the"Growth" parameter
.
This is the actual situation in this account
.
That is, there is no 122% increase. The actual growth on the balance is +61% (i.e. half of what was drawn). The actual growth on equity is -4% (i.e. drawdown).
This error is due to deposit replenishments.
Ghostbusters learned to use this monitoring bug long ago.)
You'd better watch your systems that way.
Your grudges don't allow you to see and understand the point.
=========
And you shouldn't be telling me what to do, boy.
You'd better watch your systems that way.
The machine is right here.
When you top up your account, the balance increases. The increment is counted from the new balance to the original deposit.
Hence the feet of many signals for thousands of percent. This is a legalized deception.
Rarely do you see such manipulations with deposits and withdrawals in signals.