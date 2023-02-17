Experiment - page 248
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Same example, but many at 10 and one at 6. The price is 9.9. It's even worse for me.
What's 10 and what's 6? What are the numbers? Formula? Sold everything at the current 100. That's it, no one else is buying at 100, but there are buy orders at 90 - the price goes down to 90 IF there are more sellers.
That's what I'm talking about.
The price goes down because everyone starts dumping the price, getting in ahead of everyone else.
Price doesn't go by itself.
The most primitive glass, although it won't tell you anything at all, unfortunately.
The price doesn't move on its own.
The price goes down because everyone starts dumping the price, getting in ahead of everyone else.
I wish it could be, but it's just a zealot.
That's how the market works, any market. It's the only way.
I can't even understand the logic. Buy or sell?
Vitaly, thank you very much for the MT5 indicator! You have earned the respect of the forum members with this voluntary effort.https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32939
I would like that, but that's just wishful thinking.
I just realized... You would like to understand the glass. It's not that hard, just try it once and you'll understand how the price is formed.