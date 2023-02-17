Experiment - page 248

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Renat Akhtyamov #:
Same example, but many at 10 and one at 6. The price is 9.9. It's even worse for me.
What's 10 and what's 6? What are the numbers? Formula? Sold all at the current 100. That's it, no one else is buying at 100, but there are buy orders at 90 - the price goes down to 90 IF there are MORE BUYERS
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:
What's 10 and what's 6? What are the numbers? Formula? Sold everything at the current 100. That's it, no one else is buying at 100, but there are buy orders at 90 - the price goes down to 90 IF there are more sellers.
The price doesn't move on its own.
Your example.
I'm getting a 100 stop on my order.
I put 90, 80, 70, 70, 60, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10. And I'm a millionaire?
You have to admit, it's a load of crap.
That's it and good luck.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
That's what I'm talking about.
Now let's go back.
There are more and more sellers than buyers, the price goes up and there is nothing else

The price goes down because everyone starts dumping the price, getting in ahead of everyone else.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Price doesn't go by itself.
Your example.
I'm getting a 100 stop on my order.
I put 90, 80, 70, 70, 60, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10. And I'm a millionaire?

The most primitive glass, although it won't tell you anything at all, unfortunately.


 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
The price doesn't move on its own.
Your example.
I'm getting a 100 stop on my order.
I put 90, 80, 70, 70, 60, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10. And I'm a millionaire?
I can't even understand the logic. Are the holds to buy or to sell?
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

The price goes down because everyone starts dumping the price, getting in ahead of everyone else.

That's the way one would like it, but that's just wishful thinking.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
I wish it could be, but it's just a zealot.

That's how the market works, any market. It's the only way.

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:
I can't even understand the logic. Buy or sell?
Sell. Your logic is that we sell and the price goes down.
This is bullshit.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:


Vitaly, thank you very much for the MT5 indicator! You have earned the respect of the forum members with this voluntary effort.https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32939

Индикатор Султонова
Индикатор Султонова
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор создан на базе и в полном соответствии со статьей "Универсальная регрессионная модель для прогнозирования рыночной цены".
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
I would like that, but that's just wishful thinking.

I just realized... You would like to understand the glass. It's not that hard, just try it once and you'll understand how the price is formed.

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