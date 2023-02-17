Experiment - page 103
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Why would you do that?
This is a demo.
There is no "wagering", a trivial fluctuation due to a rare movement in the market. The PNBs will catch trends and therefore in your terms "win back" in less than one day.
There is not a single confirmation of what you say.
I have specified a time of twenty-four hours. There will be confirmation in 24 hours. Have patience.
A typical example of how the PNB will take trends:
I have specified a time of twenty-four hours. There will be confirmation in 24 hours. Have patience.
I have specified a time of twenty-four hours. There will be confirmation in 24 hours. Be patient.
I.e. 10 p.m. tomorrow?
Those who wish can watch a Python-based trading robot, based on the power of the PNB algorithm, operate 24 hours a day, without having to switch off until tomorrow evening.
This graph unequivocally says: this is a total flop. Don't be fooled - the growth graph definitely says: this is a failure.
Why so little money? You would be interested if you had made it in real money.
This is a demo. There is no need for real money to demonstrate real-time trading at all. It is not a pips trade. The nature of the trades is such that hardly anyone has any doubts that the result would be the same on real money.