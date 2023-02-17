Experiment - page 103

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Renat Akhtyamov:
Why would you do that?
First, you will have to win back with a smaller lot as a result of being drained, which is much harder and longer than draining a larger lot.
There is no "wagering", it's just a fluctuation due to a rare movement in the market. PNBs will catch trends and therefore in your terms "win back" in less than one day.
 
Mikhael1983:

This is a demo.


You can refill demos at that DC.

 
Mikhael1983:
There is no "wagering", a trivial fluctuation due to a rare movement in the market. The PNBs will catch trends and therefore in your terms "win back" in less than one day.
There is not a single confirmation of what you say.
It's all bullshit, in a word.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
There is not a single confirmation of what you say.

I have specified a time of twenty-four hours. There will be confirmation in 24 hours. Have patience.

A typical example of how the PNB will take trends:


 
Mikhael1983:
I have specified a time of twenty-four hours. There will be confirmation in 24 hours. Have patience.
Then don't praise what will be known, not necessarily in 24 hours.
 
Mikhael1983:
I have specified a time of twenty-four hours. There will be confirmation in 24 hours. Be patient.
So the meeting is tomorrow at 10:00 p.m.?
 
PapaYozh:
I.e. 10 p.m. tomorrow?
Those who wish can watch the Python-based trading robot activity, based on the power of the PNB algorithm, 24 hours a day, no need to switch off until tomorrow evening.
 
Mikhael1983:
Those who wish can watch a Python-based trading robot, based on the power of the PNB algorithm, operate 24 hours a day, without having to switch off until tomorrow evening.
Why so little money? If you were a grown-up, you'd be interested, too. Especially below:
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Vladimir Karputov:

This graph unequivocally says: this is a total flop. Don't be fooled - the growth graph definitely says: this is a failure.

Is Yusuf's bifurcation normal?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Why so little money? You would be interested if you had made it in real money.

This is a demo. There is no need for real money to demonstrate real-time trading at all. It is not a pips trade. The nature of the trades is such that hardly anyone has any doubts that the result would be the same on real money.

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