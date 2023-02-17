Experiment - page 217

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Renat Akhtyamov #:
to calculate the increase to the balance sheet is to reduce it

bullshit

[Deleted]  

.

 
Олег avtomat #:

.

withdrawals are not refills

ask subscribers, everyone complains when the signal provider withdraws

and this variant - I withdraw the entire balance and continue trading

and calculate the profit, let's say 1 cent increase to zero - is it infinity?

shampoo your Formulae ;)
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

withdrawals are not refills

ask your subscribers, everyone complains when the signal provider withdraws

and this variant - I withdraw the entire balance and continue trading

and calculate the profit, let's say 1 cent increase to zero - is it infinity?

shampoo your Formulae ;)

You don't even understand that...

Withdrawals are Cash

The amount of withdrawals is

Do you get it now?

[Deleted]  

For those who don't understand

.

 
Олег avtomat #:

For those who don't understand

.

Did you remove and thereby increase the gain?

bullshit

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
bullshit

You haven't gotten the message yet...

 
I see that everyone here is clever, but you count on apples, it will be easier for you))))
 
Олег avtomat #:

you haven't figured it out yet...

the double of the increase would be...

i.e. first time increment from profits from trades, second time from withdrawals

[Deleted]  
darirunu1 #:
I see that everyone here is smart, and you should calculate on apples, it will be easier for you))))

Do the math on apples and see if this formula for calculating "Growth" is correct

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