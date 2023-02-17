Experiment - page 217
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to calculate the increase to the balance sheet is to reduce it
bullshit
.
.
withdrawals are not refills
ask subscribers, everyone complains when the signal provider withdraws
and this variant - I withdraw the entire balance and continue trading
and calculate the profit, let's say 1 cent increase to zero - is it infinity?shampoo your Formulae ;)
withdrawals are not refills
ask your subscribers, everyone complains when the signal provider withdraws
and this variant - I withdraw the entire balance and continue trading
and calculate the profit, let's say 1 cent increase to zero - is it infinity?shampoo your Formulae ;)
You don't even understand that...
Withdrawals are Cash
The amount of withdrawals is
Do you get it now?
For those who don't understand
.
For those who don't understand
.
Did you remove and thereby increase the gain?
bullshit
bullshit
You haven't gotten the message yet...
you haven't figured it out yet...
the double of the increase would be...
i.e. first time increment from profits from trades, second time from withdrawals
I see that everyone here is smart, and you should calculate on apples, it will be easier for you))))
Do the math on apples and see if this formula for calculating "Growth" is correct