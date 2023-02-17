Experiment - page 209
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I can see that I have something important to say here, but I'll refrain from saying it, as we've already had a good drink in good company, so it won't be painful, like in the song...
I'd better put it in my own thread ;))) For now.
I can see that I have something important to say here, but I'll refrain from saying it, as we've already had a good drink in good company, so it won't be painful, like in the song...
I'd better put it in my own thread ;))) For now.
I hope you drink real and not demo?
You're a strange kid.
You're a strange kid.
Oleg hope he did a good job this time, the tractor won't stall in the middle?)
Oleg and Vitaly are right. It is a mistake to calculate the percentage of growth without taking into account deposits and withdrawals. So you can put in a $100 initial deposit, top up a thousand, make a couple of pips and
and fly off into the sky.
Oleg and Vitaly are right. It is a mistake to calculate the percentage of growth without taking into account deposits and withdrawals. It's a mistake to put in a $100 initial deposit, top up a thousand, make a couple of pips and
and fly off into the sky.
What is this? What formulas were used? Where is the Balance column?
You can't broadcast such ignorance without even reading the help ( How is the Gain in signals calculated?)!
You cannot broadcast such ignorance and not even read the help ( How is the Gain in signals calculated?)!
show the reference calculation of growth when there are open trades (i.e. when the balance and equity are not the same)
___
If you want to save time and tell me right away there is nothing similar to it.
I will save you time and tell you right away there is nothing similar there. it is obvious to everyone that the increase has been calculated incorrectly.
Actually, in the formula for the current growth it is only necessary to add a moment with non-trading operations and make a virtual reopening of positions in the process of calculating this very growth, taking into account the new value of the balance, after these very non-trading operations on the account, and everything will immediately work as it should, but MQ decided to do as they did
In general, all that needs to be added to the formula for the effective growth is a moment of non-trading operations and a virtual reopening of positions in the process of calculating this growth with a new balance value, after these non-trading operations on the account, and everything will work properly, but MQ decided to do as they did
It's the same at the other monitoring services, so don't get cute.
Don't whistle so much.