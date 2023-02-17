Experiment - page 277
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Surgut
That's funny. In the Far East, the taiga is in the subtropics, where the undergrowth is overgrown with vines. There are also plenty of mosquitoes ;). How about you?
That's funny. In the Far East, the taiga is in the subtropics, where the undergrowth is overgrown with vines. There are plenty of mosquitoes too ;). What about you?
Ancient ocean bottom, clean sand, thin layer of earth, moss with cranberry and cedars where there is no bog, and it's almost everywhere, i.e. the directions passable not at all, it is impossible to pass on foot in any direction more than a couple kilometres besides the arranged roads. Gnus, game, fish, berries, bears and deer. No tigers unfortunately =). But there used to be elephants and rhinoceroses, if you dig a long time in the sand you will find a tusk. Somehow... and it's dark and terribly cold in winter, going to work it's pitch black, -30, coming from work it's dark again and it's -40 and fog =)). People are nice, mostly, and the cities are beautiful. I would love to see the taiga in the subtropics!
Very cool. I'm putting a dot on the map. I must visit here!
Yes, for sure. And we should also pay a visit to Agafia Lykova, also an interesting place, because it's boring for a lonely woman in the wild taiga).
Ancient ocean bottom, clean sand, thin layer of earth, moss with cranberry and cedars where there is no bog, and it is almost everywhere, i.e. there are no passable directions at all, it is impossible to pass on foot in any direction more than a couple of kilometres apart from well-developed roads. Gnus, game, fish, berries, bears and deer. No tigers unfortunately =). But there used to be elephants and rhinoceroses, if you dig a long time in the sand you will find a tusk. Somehow... and it's dark and terribly cold in winter, going to work it's pitch black, -30, coming from work it's dark again and it's -40 and fog =)). People are nice, mostly, and the cities are beautiful. I would love to see the taiga in the subtropics!
Yusuf was warned at the start (arrow) that this would be the outcome, but was not heard....
Yusuf was warned at the start (arrow) that this would be the outcome, but was not heard....
Yusuf, you were warned much earlier than the arrow indicates.
almost as soon as the signal was triggered and the first trades were made.
the arrow is just another flatterer.
Yusuf, you were warned much earlier than the arrow indicates.
Calm down guys and move on, a person who doesn't understand the law of big numbers will only be disappointed sooner or later, no exceptions.