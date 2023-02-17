Experiment - page 213
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In Renat's case, there are no withdrawals yet, so it's simplified.
But, yes, if you first open a signal with an initial balance of $100, and a day later top it up with $1000, and then bring the total balance without withdrawals to 2100, then the profit will show 2000%, although in fact 90.91%. This is nonsense.
But no. Maybe I'm wrong.
I'm looking at another signal:
And it takes into account deposits.
Apparently time must pass.
Actually, indeed, apparently MQ applies a complex correct calculation, which is difficult to check manually.
There is simply a time inertia.
Not really. Maybe I'm wrong.
Here I am looking at another signal:
And it takes into account replenishments.
Apparently time must pass.
Actually, indeed, apparently MQ applies a complex correct calculation, which is difficult to check manually.
There is simply a time inertia.
In Renat's case, there are no withdrawals yet, so it's simplified.
But, yes, if you first open a signal with an initial balance of $100, and a day later top it up with $1000, and then bring the total balance without withdrawals to 2100, then the profit will show 2000%, although in fact 90.91%. This is nonsense.
Exactly.
The money involved in the risk was 1100, that's how much growth should be shown.
There should be no difference: the balance changes by depositing/withdrawing or by taking profit/loss.
The gain should be calculated in relation to the current balance, after each close of an order. As the increase/decrease in the balance affects the Free Margin.
In short, the deposit is the initial deposit plus all deposits into the deposit
That's where we go from there.
In general, the system counts signals strangely of course.
Yusuf's initial deposit:14,457.73 deposits: 8,785.00, total deposit: 23,242.73.
The profit (loss) is -16 664.06 and kind of -21%. It should be -72%.
In general, the system counts signals strangely of course.
Yusuf's initial deposit:14,457.73 deposits: 8,785.00, total deposit: 23,242.73.
Profit (loss) is -16 664.06 and kind of -21%. It should be -72%.
This data is 8 years old and you have to look at the last month
I understand that you have changed your trading style, but the account is the same, the numbers don't add up.
No matter how you count it, that's not the point. There's more interesting stuff here. Everyone's profits went into the red on Friday. Baskakov, for example, even hid his signal from shame. Yakovlev lost heavily. The top signalers lost their profits.
This data is 8 years old you need to look at it and count the last month
thought Yusuf would only sing when the balance is restored, still a disgrace to all mother nature and the ubiquitous NDP transformed in it.
you are a disgrace.I recommend not supporting the thread with comments. this is probably what is being pursued and trolled.