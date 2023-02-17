Experiment - page 207

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
Tractor is already at the start and will soon show everyone all its strength and power!
Hail to the tractor! Vivat! Vivat!
[Deleted]  
Evgeniy Chumakov #:
Hail to the Tractor! Vivat! Vivat!
Yes, it's a must in this thread
 
Evgeniy Chumakov #:
Hail to the Tractor! Vivat! Vivat!

Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!

Calm your fervour.

You don't have any of your own. You grab everything from someone else's and then ridicule them at the same time.)

You're such a disgrace.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!

Calm your fervour.

You don't have any of your own. You grab everything from someone else's and then ridicule them at the same time.)

You're such a disgrace.


Why look when you're out there? Here he is - Shame on Uladzimir!

 
Evgeniy Chumakov #:


Why look when there's you. Here it is - Shame on Uladzimir!

It's from powerlessness))

Even notice that the AI of this site rated you as a chatterbox).

I have the right to ridicule you as you ridicule others.

bbb100

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

It's from impotence.))

Even notice that the AI of this site rated you as a chatterbox).

I have a right to ridicule you as you ridicule others.



The AI site has undeniably more intelligence than you.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

how is Friday different from Tuesday? This is the answer.

you do not know that the market runs for 2 days after Friday? a plane crashes into a skyscraper on Saturday and it's goodbye to the depo, if not minus, then the spread will take out in a gap

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

The machine is right here.

When you top up your account, the balance increases. The increment is counted from the new balance to the original deposit.

Hence the feet of many signals for thousands of percent. This is a legalized deception.

There are very few people who have not seen such deposit and withdrawal manipulations in their signals.

Gains in Signals are completely independent of deposits and withdrawals.
Read the reference above. Remember your school maths course and finally get your hands on a calculator. Next time, without reading the reference, you should not draw such loud conclusions.
[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski #:

The machine is right here.

When you top up your account, the balance increases. The increment is counted from the new balance to the original deposit.

Hence the feet of many signals for thousands of percent. This is a legalized deception.

There are very few people who have not seen such deposit and withdrawal manipulations in their signals.

Volodya, before you squeal about manipulation, compare it with other monitoring services. Both beech and signalstart have the same indicators as in mq. The only difference is on forexfactor, it is more truthful there.
But who am I to explain it to, you're not trading?
 
Олег avtomat #:

This monitoring bug was learned a long time ago by ghost hunters. ;)))

Yeah, well... really, if it wasn't for you I wouldn't have noticed...

shocked )


PS increment should always be displayed in real time and not historical

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