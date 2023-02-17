Experiment - page 207
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Tractor is already at the start and will soon show everyone all its strength and power!
Hail to the Tractor! Vivat! Vivat!
Hail to the Tractor! Vivat! Vivat!
Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!
Calm your fervour.
You don't have any of your own. You grab everything from someone else's and then ridicule them at the same time.)
You're such a disgrace.
Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!
Calm your fervour.
You don't have any of your own. You grab everything from someone else's and then ridicule them at the same time.)
You're such a disgrace.
Why look when you're out there? Here he is - Shame on Uladzimir!
Why look when there's you. Here it is - Shame on Uladzimir!
It's from powerlessness))
Even notice that the AI of this site rated you as a chatterbox).
I have the right to ridicule you as you ridicule others.
It's from impotence.))
Even notice that the AI of this site rated you as a chatterbox).
I have a right to ridicule you as you ridicule others.
The AI site has undeniably more intelligence than you.
how is Friday different from Tuesday? This is the answer.
you do not know that the market runs for 2 days after Friday? a plane crashes into a skyscraper on Saturday and it's goodbye to the depo, if not minus, then the spread will take out in a gap
The machine is right here.
When you top up your account, the balance increases. The increment is counted from the new balance to the original deposit.
Hence the feet of many signals for thousands of percent. This is a legalized deception.
There are very few people who have not seen such deposit and withdrawal manipulations in their signals.
The machine is right here.
When you top up your account, the balance increases. The increment is counted from the new balance to the original deposit.
Hence the feet of many signals for thousands of percent. This is a legalized deception.
There are very few people who have not seen such deposit and withdrawal manipulations in their signals.
This monitoring bug was learned a long time ago by ghost hunters. ;)))
Yeah, well... really, if it wasn't for you I wouldn't have noticed...
shocked )
PS increment should always be displayed in real time and not historical