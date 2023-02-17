Experiment - page 211

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Renat Akhtyamov #:
No matter how they count, that's not the point. There's more interesting stuff in here than that. Everyone's profits went down on Friday. Baskakov, for example, even hid his signal out of shame. Yakovlev suffered a heavy drawdown. The top signalers went in the red.
That's what you need to pay attention to.
Can anyone answer - why did this happen???
Ha, and Yusuf's minus has grown, too.

Don't speak for everyone. Speak for yourself.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Don't speak for everyone. Speak for yourself.

My equity was growing.
.ahahahahahahaha
 
In short, I count for everyone.

Deposit +40
Replenishment number 1 - 13
Total 53
Lost money by 56
Find out how the market works on the chart
You are not counting the signals, but the chart, get busy, in short
Now I understand why the +122%?
Because it was calculated from 53, i.e. the 2nd deposit was not expected, because the Livantos was supposed to be.
Today's movement is the result of yesterday's quote!!!! calculations

ahahaha

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
No matter how one counts, this is not the point. There are more interesting things here. Everyone took a negative profit on Friday. Baskakov, for example, even hid his signal out of shame. Yakovlev suffered a heavy drawdown. The top signalers went in the red.
That's what you need to pay attention to.
Is anyone able to answer why this happened???
Ha and Yusuf has gone down too.

All who trade by trend should take into account that Friday is the end of the week, which means that the upper or lower shadow of a weekly candle is formed, and this always leads to a change of direction in the weekly trend. That is why some traders do not trade on Mondays and Fridays. Those who do not take this into account get into drawdowns.

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov #:

I've shown you how to count three times, but everyone seems too lazy to do it. I'm leaving the old section.

Vladimir, I am not lazy, I have calculated using this formula. If I made a mistake, then show me where, instead of general phrases.

 
khorosh #:

All trend traders should keep in mind that Friday is the end of the week, which means an upper or lower shadow of the weekly candle is formed, and this always leads to a change in the direction of the weekly trend. That is why some traders do not trade on Mondays and Fridays. Those who do not take this into account get into drawdowns.

In courses
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
In short, I'm counting for everyone.

Deposit +40
Replenishment number 1 - 13
Total 53
Lost money by 56
Find out how the market works on the chart
You are not counting the signals, but the chart, get busy, in short
Now I understand why the +122%?
Because it was calculated from 53, i.e. the 2nd deposit was not expected, because the Livantos was supposed to be.

ahahaha

Missed again.

Where is 122% ?

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
In the courses

If you know, why ask?

 
Олег avtomat #:

It's the same as always. Once upon a time, one dodgy-handed person made this thing, and then everyone else used it without thinking twice.

After a long time, the craft has spread so widely that it has become universal. "Like everyone else!"

That's what's so funny and sad.

Balance is nothing.

Equity is everything!

[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

Balance is nothing

Equity is everything!

In your case, it's both Nothing
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