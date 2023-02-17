Experiment - page 211
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No matter how they count, that's not the point. There's more interesting stuff in here than that. Everyone's profits went down on Friday. Baskakov, for example, even hid his signal out of shame. Yakovlev suffered a heavy drawdown. The top signalers went in the red.
Don't speak for everyone. Speak for yourself.
Don't speak for everyone. Speak for yourself.
No matter how one counts, this is not the point. There are more interesting things here. Everyone took a negative profit on Friday. Baskakov, for example, even hid his signal out of shame. Yakovlev suffered a heavy drawdown. The top signalers went in the red.
All who trade by trend should take into account that Friday is the end of the week, which means that the upper or lower shadow of a weekly candle is formed, and this always leads to a change of direction in the weekly trend. That is why some traders do not trade on Mondays and Fridays. Those who do not take this into account get into drawdowns.
I've shown you how to count three times, but everyone seems too lazy to do it. I'm leaving the old section.
Vladimir, I am not lazy, I have calculated using this formula. If I made a mistake, then show me where, instead of general phrases.
All trend traders should keep in mind that Friday is the end of the week, which means an upper or lower shadow of the weekly candle is formed, and this always leads to a change in the direction of the weekly trend. That is why some traders do not trade on Mondays and Fridays. Those who do not take this into account get into drawdowns.
In short, I'm counting for everyone.
Missed again.
Where is 122% ?
In the courses
If you know, why ask?
It's the same as always. Once upon a time, one dodgy-handed person made this thing, and then everyone else used it without thinking twice.
After a long time, the craft has spread so widely that it has become universal. "Like everyone else!"
That's what's so funny and sad.
Balance is nothing.
Equity is everything!
Balance is nothing
Equity is everything!