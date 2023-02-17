Experiment - page 218
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the double of the increase would be
So the first time it's an increase in profits from trades, the second time it's a withdrawal.
Don't get smart, I mean, don't get silly, just do the math.
Don't get wise, I mean, don't get silly, just do the math.
Don't be rude
you see for yourself
Don't be rude.
see for yourself
that's all your "research"...
it all depends on the purpose of the calculation ... statistics are like that
If you count to inspire the unsubscribes, it's one thing. (as in, where Renat is in the black and Yusuf is not much of a pusher)
for the purpose of controlling your trade is another
to get an investor - another
you need to keep all options in your toolbox :-)
and taking into account the objectives of the trade to apply them.
I planted one apple and got ten apples. I took my apple back. 9 apples is what? I planted 9 apples and got 90 apples.81 apples is what?
from planting to picking up is a minimum of 5-7 years. A total of about 8 apples a year :-)But the growth is exponential... ...go ahead and start an apple orchard...
I planted one apple and ten apples grew. I took my apple back. 9 apples is what? Then I planted 9 apples and got 90 apples.81 apples is what?
.
.
See, that's how easy it is.Renat Akhtyamov
You're telling me you're counting wrong?
took one apple planted and ten apples grew. Itook my apple back. 9 apples is what? Then I planted 9 apples and got 90 apples. 81 apples is what?
One apple you have taken away, i.e. the Balance has decreased by one and the Cache has increased by one. The gain in this case remains the same.
I planted one apple and got ten apples. I took my apple back. 9 apples is what? Next planted 9 apples and got 90 apples.81 apples is what?
Further refilling and increasing the balance
.