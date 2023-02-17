Experiment - page 218

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[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

the double of the increase would be

So the first time it's an increase in profits from trades, the second time it's a withdrawal.

Don't get smart, I mean, don't get silly, just do the math.

 
Олег avtomat #:

Don't get wise, I mean, don't get silly, just do the math.

Don't be rude

you see for yourself

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Don't be rude.

see for yourself

that's all your "research"...

 

it all depends on the purpose of the calculation ... statistics are like that

If you count to inspire the unsubscribes, it's one thing. (as in, where Renat is in the black and Yusuf is not much of a pusher)

for the purpose of controlling your trade is another

to get an investor - another

you need to keep all options in your toolbox :-)

and taking into account the objectives of the trade to apply them.

 
I planted one apple and ten apples grew. I took my apple back. 9 apples is what? Then he planted 9 apples and got 90 apples.81 apples is what?
 
darirunu1 #:
I planted one apple and got ten apples. I took my apple back. 9 apples is what? I planted 9 apples and got 90 apples.81 apples is what?

from planting to picking up is a minimum of 5-7 years. A total of about 8 apples a year :-)

But the growth is exponential... ...go ahead and start an apple orchard...
[Deleted]  
darirunu1 #:
I planted one apple and ten apples grew. I took my apple back. 9 apples is what? Then I planted 9 apples and got 90 apples.81 apples is what?

.

 
Олег avtomat #:

.

See, that's how easy it is.

Renat Akhtyamov

You're telling me you're counting wrong?

Renat Akhtyamov
Renat Akhtyamov
  • 2021.08.24
  • www.mql5.com
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[Deleted]  
darirunu1 #:
took one apple planted and ten apples grew. Itook my apple back. 9 apples is what? Then I planted 9 apples and got 90 apples. 81 apples is what?

One apple you have taken away, i.e. the Balance has decreased by one and the Cache has increased by one. The gain in this case remains the same.


[Deleted]  
darirunu1 #:
I planted one apple and got ten apples. I took my apple back. 9 apples is what? Next planted 9 apples and got 90 apples.81 apples is what?

Further refilling and increasing the balance

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