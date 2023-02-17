Experiment - page 215
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PNB is an inertial system, yes, it does not catch "small" trends. Catches the global trend as it works within a sample of 300 daily bars. I will wait.
So what makes your PNB system special and what is its main difference from other ten thousand "similar" expert systems?
So what makes your PNB system special and what is its main difference from other ten thousand "similar" expert systems?
How?
With pride and pomp.
Have you ever seen such pomp?
Now another trend will catch on and there will be another "Vivat" and reservation of halls in Moscow to meet the adepts...
So what is special about your NSP system and what is its main difference from the other ten thousand "same" expert systems?
The peculiarity is that Yusuf believes in the miraculous properties of PNB, while he does not believe in other indicators and tools of tehanalysis. Maybe, his opinion will change with time, but only after a complete failure. Time will show and will put everything in its place. Do not scold Yusuf, he is a creative man. Let's wish him luck and wait, finally, for the long-awaited global trend.
The peculiarity is that Yusuf believes in the miraculous properties of PNB and does not believe in other indicators and tools of thechanalysis. Maybe in time his opinion will change, but only after a complete dump. Time will show and will put everything in its place. Do not scold Yusuf, he is a creative man. Let's wish him luck and wait, finally, for the long-awaited global trend.
Of course. Turned on the long-player, now poprikalyaaaise ;)
You've already made your third top-up. You're going to get a kick out of when(?) the fourth top-up will be made?
Man, I'm amazed at this system for calculating growth...
And this system misleads not only the spectators, but you too, as an actor in this action.
.
ps
This is more addressed to the administration, which is in charge of the monitoring and signals section.
You've already made your third top-up. Are you going to make fun of when(?) the fourth top-up is made?
Man, I'm amazed at this system for calculating growth...
And this system misleads not only the spectators, but you too, as an actor in this action.
.
ps
This is more addressed to the administration, which is in charge of monitoring and signals section.
Hopefully, there will be a sensible moderator who will undertake the difficult task of bringing this corner of the forum to the administration's attention.
(Although, who knows, maybe I'll be accused of sophisticated flooding again)
szy
A famous master of aphorisms once said:
Stupidity is not a lack of intelligence, it's that kind of intelligence...
In matters of war and politics, where the phrase arose, there is plenty of evidence to support it.
In science, the picture is less obvious.
Hopefully there will be a sensible moderator who will undertake the difficult task of bringing this corner of the forum to the administration's attention.
(Although, who knows, maybe I'll be accused of sophisticated flooding again)
szy
A famous master of aphorisms once said:
Stupidity is not a lack of intelligence, it's that kind of intelligence...
In matters of war and politics, where the phrase arose, there is plenty of evidence to support it.
In science, the picture is less obvious.
They got it right, compare it to other services
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Experiment
Oleg avtomat, 2021.08.29 17:20
The situation is the same as always. They cannot be solved by the simple algorithm, they cannot be trusted.
After a long time, it has become so widespread that it is now universally used. "Like everyone else!"
That's what's so funny and sad.
A long time ago, a craftsman made this handicraft and everyone else used it without a second thought.
After a long time, this handicraft became so widespread that it became universal. "Just like everyone else"!
They calculate it correctly, compare it with other services
With "others", which ones?
Here, for example, is a different calculation.
https://help.tinkoff.ru/pulse/profile/yield/