Experiment - page 210
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It's the same as always. Once upon a time, one crooked-handed person made this thing, and then everyone else used it without a second thought.
After a long time, the craft has spread so widely that it has become universal. "Like everyone else!"
That's what's so funny and sad.
Don't whistle so much.
You can't broadcast such ignorance
OK, I suppose you're right. Then the question is: what percentage of the increase in Renate's signal will be?
My formula works out as follows:
For example, for the last value, the formula is as follows:
((60.8/40.33) * (76.31/74.2) *(129.99/103.21)-1)*100 = 95.27
The result according to the formula does not correspond to the result shown in the signal.
super correct calculation and robot/TC evaluation is the difference between withdrawals and deposits (including the initial one). While Renat is on the downside :-)
everything else is mostly about marketing
OK, I suppose you are right. Then the question is: what percentage of the increase in Renate's signal will be?
The formula I have got is as follows:
For example, for the last value, the formula is as follows:
((60.8/40.33) * (76.31/74.2) *(129.99/103.21)-1)*100 = 95.27
The result according to the formula does not correspond to the result shown in the signal.
OK, I suppose you are right. Then the question is: what percentage of the increase in Renate's signal will be?
The formula I have got is as follows:
For the example, for the last value, the formula is as follows:
((60.8/40.33) * (76.31/74.2) *(129.99/103.21)-1)*100 = 95.27
The result according to the formula does not correspond to the result shown in the signal.
Continue reading:
The increment shows the growth of the account balance. The calculation is carried out in such a way as to exclude the influence of withdrawals and deposits.
The entire trading history of the account is divided into periods between balance operations (withdrawals and deposits). Thetotal growth factor (K) is first calculated by multiplying the coefficients calculated for each inter-balance period (OTP) and then the total percentage growth is calculated.
Прирост в процентах = (К - 1) * 100%
In the graph below, the large red dots indicate balance sheet transactions and the dotted lines indicate the intervals in which the growth is calculated:
In this case, the total growth for the account will be calculated as follows:
Прирост в процентах = (K-1) * 100% = (1.1 - 1) * 100 = 10%
In general, three times showed how to count, but apparently all too lazy to count. I am leaving the old section.
Read and read again:
Gain shows the growth of the account balance. The calculation is done in such a way as to exclude the influence of withdrawals and deposits.
The entire trading history of the account is divided into the periods between the balance operations (withdrawals and deposits). First calculate the total upside ratio (K) by multiplying the ratios calculated for each inter-balance sheet (IB) period and then calculate the total percentage gain.
Прирост в процентах = (К - 1) * 100%
In the graph below, the large red dots indicate balance sheet transactions and the dotted lines indicate the intervals in which the growth is calculated:
In this case, the total growth for the account will be calculated as follows:
Прирост в процентах = (K-1) * 100% = (1.1 - 1) * 100 = 10%
I've shown you three times how to count, but I guess everyone's too lazy to count. I'm leaving the old section.
If you read it a thousand times, if you learn it by heart, if you repeat it like a mantra - the error will not disappear and will not be corrected.
Show me with your "readings", where the 122% I asked you about, but you kept silent, as if you have not noticed.
Your stubbornness makes it impossible for you to think without shoring up.
like children for God's sake...
not so long ago there was a case of "the signal owner funded his account with open positions and what happened to subscribers".
YOU DON'T FUND AN ACCOUNT ON A SIGNAL
especially when there are open positions
such funding is tantamount to loss, and admitting that the initial balance was taken "for nothing" and all the rest apparently also
If you see a profit in the signal, not announced by the author in the comments - it is a STOP sign, run away from there!