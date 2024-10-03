quick question / balance of signal / does deposits and withdrawals add to this number monthly?
I have a quick question. When you set this graph on "balance", does it take into account the "deposits" and the "withdrawals" of the signal?
Let's say if he profits 1000usd and deposits more 1000usd, will it show 2000?
Or if profits are 1000 and withdraws 1000, profit will be 0 on the chart?
Deposits and withdrawals are not affecting the growth/profit of a signal, if that is what you are asking.Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q23
Deposits and withdrawals are not affecting the growth/profit of a signal, if that is what you are asking.Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q23
that is a very old post that is sourced. Can you provide a much more recent one?
Deposits and withdrawals are not affecting the growth/profit of a signal, if that is what you are asking.Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q23
Anna, i was very specific in my question: " When you set this graph on "balance".
I know growth does not take into effect the deposits and withdrawals. But balance is a different button, next to growth.
Waiting for your response,
Thanx in advance!
Marius
Anna, i was very specific in my question: " When you set this graph on "balance".
I know growth does not take into effect the deposits and withdrawals. But balance is a different button, next to growth.
Waiting for your response,
Thanx in advance!
Marius
You are right Marius, I misread your question.
As you can see in the balance chart, deposits and withdrawals are taken into account and they are marked with the red and green triangles.
You are right Marius, I misread your question.
As you can see in the balance chart, deposits and withdrawals are taken into account and they are marked with the red and green triangles.
I can see that on the chart it is clear by the red and green lines.
But my question was specifically for the table that's in the lower part of the graph. Maybe i wasn't really talking so clear :)
Here, in this part of the page, does the mql5 site calculates the deposits? thanx!
I can see that on the chart it is clear by the red and green lines.
But my question was specifically for the table that's in the lower part of the graph. Maybe i wasn't really talking so clear :)
Here, in this part of the page, does the mql5 site calculates the deposits? thanx!
I really don't know the meaning of those figures, maybe someone else does.My logic says that they should be the net deposit/withdrawal amount for each month, but I tried to verify that in some signals and I couldn't.
I really don't know the meaning of those figures, maybe someone else does.My logic says that they should be the net deposit/withdrawal amount for each month, but I tried to verify that in some signals and I couldn't.
They should be the profit / loss of a signal, monthly, in usd. But the question is if the deposits and withdrawals are summed up :)
Thanx again!
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I have a quick question. When you set this graph on "balance", does it take into account the "deposits" and the "withdrawals" of the signal?
Let's say if he profits 1000usd and deposits more 1000usd, will it show 2000?
Or if profits are 1000 and withdraws 1000, profit will be 0 on the chart?