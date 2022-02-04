Trend and levels - page 78
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Well, trade in the middle term - don't give a damn either....
This kind of trading is a bit of a pain in the ass.
You don't have to hide the lot, you can see it's minimal
You don't have to hide the lot, you can see it's minimal.
Moreover - it is even a demo.
Draw that curve upwards - the exhaust goes up, not down
Well, trade in the middle term - don't give a damn either....
webmasters with crooked hands couldn't be happier :-)
when you click on your picture it appears...appears... what it should :-)
webmasters with crooked hands couldn't be happier :-)
When you click on your image, what appears... appears... what it should :-)
Nah, I'm fine.
when you click on the image from the post https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359867/page77#comment_26243456
(and highlighted and ) openshttps://c.mql5.com/3/374/1__4.jpg
webmasters with crooked hands couldn't be happier :-)
When you click on your image, what appears... appears... what it should :-)
a real volumetric, ))))) and no need for cooling)))) you can put a fan))
Yours isn't much to follow either, subjective opinion
All trading is subjective, like all martial arts.
If we judge by the mutual positioning of the Extremes considering the timeframes, the closest to the timeframe, on which the intra-hours are usually traded, is the Weekly, the Daily, on the weekly, the ascending movement dominates, and the price has dropped back down to the pivot point of this movement. In other words, it will either break it and fall lower or it will reverse, and if it reverses it will give a nice entry at the current price, at the bottom of the correction. Of course there is no point in opening, you need a reliable entry point, a safe one.
If you want to estimate the global movement, you'll need a reliable entry point.
Thank you for responding. That makes your thread one of the most useful and interesting on the forum.
Thank you for responding. It makes your thread one of the most useful and interesting on the forum.
See, here's the problem... Which I can't solve. You need to 1)decompose the price movement into its components, where it goes, where it may stop, what are the prerequisites for the momentum, what are the prerequisites for the reversal... Everything seems to be clear. But how to trade in such a way to gain points from profitable trades above losing ones with the same volume? I am not good at it. I think so, as Herrchik and his students do, but I have never seen it in real time.
The market sometimes starts to break everything, and then there is a series of losses, small ones. I cannot bear to go through this moment. When everything works out, it's easy, but when it breaks I cannot stand it. Today I suffered a lot of losses and simply increased the volume to cut the losses. The losses have been recovered, but of course I failed again as a trader.