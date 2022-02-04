Trend and levels - page 74
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there is just one thing, tvh has to be 1)logical, 2)have a small risk, otherwise that 50% deposit will be eaten up and not choked
VERIFIABLE
And it is, in principle, unprovable. It cannot be run in a tester.
VERIFIABLE
It is, in principle, NOT testable. It cannot be run through a tester.
Here's the thing, all your brethren - programmers, stand on positions all need to run through the tester, to check. But the stock exchange is not a maths lesson, the price at the exchange depends on emotions, fears and hopes, on feelings. When traders feel emotion, they buy in unison, when they feel panic - dump the instrument, without cursing, the whole world goes in one direction.
The question is, how is all this going to be programmed? So if anything is working now - it's semi-robots, they make entry points, but the direction is chosen by a man, only he has a soul, feelings and is able to feel a wave of fear or inspiration. The sooner you understand it, the faster you will understand how the market works, not to trade, but to understand, because even if you understand it, you have to go one more step to learn how to trade, how to open and close in time, how to break-even.
But the stock exchange is not a maths lesson, it depends on emotions, fears, hopes and feelings. But the stock exchange is not a maths lesson, the price at the exchange depends on emotions, fears and hopes, on feelings. When traders feel emotion, they buy in unison, when they feel panic - dump the instrument, without cursing, the whole world goes in one direction.
The question is, how is all this going to be programmed? So if anything is working now - it's semi-robots, they make entry points, but the direction is chosen by a man, only he has a soul, feelings and is able to feel a wave of fear or inspiration. The sooner you understand it, the faster you will understand how the market works, not to trade, but to understand, because even if you understand it, you have to go one more step, to learn how to trade, how to open, close in time, how to break-even.
That is, trading by instinct?
Well, it is impossible to formalize this nonsense mathematically, but it is possible to "feel" it, right?
You mean by trading on a gut feeling?
Well, it is impossible to formalize this nonsense mathematically, but it is possible to "feel" it, right?
Relax, of course not, where have you ever seen such a thing as trading on the plus side based on instinct?
The thing is that there are too many uncertainties in the market, factors that take a lot of effort to program. Here's an example, Powell's speech yesterday at this time, happening now. Powell is a key figure, he made a statement yesterday - he's starting to roll back the stimulus program, there's no way you can get that into the program and there's a reaction...
Traders take advantage of a set of prerequisites, for a move up, for a move down, and given them and attention - the current situation - they decide on TVX, i.e. the trade is in semi-robot mode.
You mean, trading on a gut feeling?
Well, it is impossible to formalise this nonsense mathematically, but it is possible to "feel" it, right?
Did you come here to argue? I'll explain, for any action there is a precondition - a Global trend, the Intermediate one - the direction selection from D1, after that for intraday TP, what form of correctional pullback - simple, complicated, if the price is in the horizontal ditch, in what area - if higher, then Short on the Lp, if lower, then Short on the breakdown.
Are you going to programme this?
The pose if opened, how does the price go? A rapid drop, or by small bars? Is there a news background or the news is over, and it all affects the further action, when to place b/o!
Lots of inputs.
Or do you think that the price has crossed the average or some other cunning signal has entered the market? You are wrong. But you have to get over it to understand that the primitive does not work.
Did you come here to argue? Let me explain, for any action, there is a precondition - a Global trend, the Intermediate one - it is a choice of direction from D1, after the intraday for Twh, what form of correctional pullback - simple, complicated, if the price is in the horizontal ditch, in what area, if higher, then Short on the Lp, if lower, then Short on the breakdown.
Are you going to programme this?
The pose if opened, how does the price go? A rapid drop, or by small bars? Is there a news background or the news is over, and it all affects the further action, when to place b/o!
Lots of inputs.
Or do you think that the price has crossed its mean, or some other cunning signal has entered the market? You are wrong. But you have to get over it to understand that the primitive does not work.
It reminded me of Yevdokimov's song "Fantazer."
and I was reminded of the saying, "You're a fool, you simpleton..."
and I was reminded of the saying, "You're a fool, you simpleton..."
I haven't read it.
it's Pushkin's fairy tale, about the goldfish, the old woman teaching the old man how to live and what to do