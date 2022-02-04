Trend and levels - page 45
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That's all very cool, but where are the entry points. You're telling me what everyone else can see. What's the point?
You don't talk about your TVHs, why do you think anyone would tell you about them? Start changing the world, as they say, with yourself!
You don't talk about your TVHs, why do you think anyone would tell you about them? Start changing the world, as they say, with yourself!
This is all very cool, just where are the entry points. Telling what everyone already sees. What's the trick
entry point, in the direction of the main trend, after a corrective pullback has been completed. A corrective pullback can take many forms.
The franc cable is yours, we have a Downtrend on D1
Tvh intraday after the formation of the Downtrend intraday, here
This is all very cool, just where the entry points are. You are telling what everybody already sees. What's the trick
In continuation on Euro, we have Downtrends, Tvh, after end of correction, Impulse in direction of trend just, just happened. The correction is just starting, on H1 a kind of a reversal candle is forming, so on the Euro we are still waiting
Bitcoin, futures, after strong rise
Intraday updated the previous Trough, price is at the peak of the fall, we have to wait for a correction
English Pound, peculiar fall, but it's a fall, the price is almost at the Bottom
For a start, maybe you could tell us what a trend and a correction are
An uptrend is each successive Top and Trough higher than the previous one. An Uptrend Correction, once price has updated the previous Top and begins to fall, then that fall will be considered a correction until the last Trough, from which the move to update the previous Top was made, has been passed.
For starters, maybe you could tell us what a trend and a correction are.
here, we have an uptrend, after updating the previous Top a correction has started, until the last Trough is reached, this is a pullback in an uptrend