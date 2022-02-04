Trend and levels - page 45

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[Deleted]  
This is all very cool, just where are the entry points. Telling what everyone already sees. What's the trick
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
That's all very cool, but where are the entry points. You're telling me what everyone else can see. What's the point?

You don't talk about your TVHs, why do you think anyone would tell you about them? Start changing the world, as they say, with yourself!

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

You don't talk about your TVHs, why do you think anyone would tell you about them? Start changing the world, as they say, with yourself!

That's why there's no one in your thread, you're pleasing yourself.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
This is all very cool, just where are the entry points. Telling what everyone already sees. What's the trick

entry point, in the direction of the main trend, after a corrective pullback has been completed. A corrective pullback can take many forms.

The franc cable is yours, we have a Downtrend on D1


Tvh intraday after the formation of the Downtrend intraday, here


 
ladimir Baskakov:
This is all very cool, just where the entry points are. You are telling what everybody already sees. What's the trick

In continuation on Euro, we have Downtrends, Tvh, after end of correction, Impulse in direction of trend just, just happened. The correction is just starting, on H1 a kind of a reversal candle is forming, so on the Euro we are still waiting


 

Bitcoin, futures, after strong rise

Intraday updated the previous Trough, price is at the peak of the fall, we have to wait for a correction


 

English Pound, peculiar fall, but it's a fall, the price is almost at the Bottom


[Deleted]  
Maybe you could start by telling us what a trend and a correction are
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
For a start, maybe you could tell us what a trend and a correction are

An uptrend is each successive Top and Trough higher than the previous one. An Uptrend Correction, once price has updated the previous Top and begins to fall, then that fall will be considered a correction until the last Trough, from which the move to update the previous Top was made, has been passed.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
For starters, maybe you could tell us what a trend and a correction are.

here, we have an uptrend, after updating the previous Top a correction has started, until the last Trough is reached, this is a pullback in an uptrend


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