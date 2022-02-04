Trend and levels - page 44
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Euro/American dollar, current situation
Yesterday's afternoon bar gave a close under the level and under the Close. There is a prerequisite for a breakout to Short.
English Pound, a clear South trend on the D1, there is a good lead, the mirror level of 1.3753, the intraday price is at the very Peak of the Rising, Corrective pullback..., on a False breakdown of the mirror you can try to go Short.
The Canadian dollar, after the recent uptrend that shaped tops and troughs on D1, appears to have started to pull back
Japanese Yen, at the moment the price is trapped in a horizontal channel, between support 109.191 and resistance 110.722
EUR/USD, D1, Downtrend, Intraday, Upward correction pullback, on its break, Short.
Canadian Dollar, Intraday Downtrend and Intra Hour, Upward Corrective Pullback, on its Breaking, Short
English Pound, Downtrend from D1, intraday showed a Pivot Point of Upward, corrective pullback
Euro/Japanese Yen, and English Pound/Japanese Yen, mature entry point
Euro/English Pound, intraday Downtrend formed
EUR/USD, yesterday, or rather today, after the publication of the Fed Minutes, there was a significant event, a renewal of the previous Trough of the Downtrend of the Monthly Rank, thus forming a Downtrend on MN/.