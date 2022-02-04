Trend and levels - page 42
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Entry point in an uptrend, after breaking a corrective pullback
Entry point in an uptrend, after breaking a corrective pullback
Hey, Sergei! Where have you been? All gone? How is the Superguru? Did you give him a lot of money?
Hi Vovan! I've been in a sauna, now they last a month at a time, I started to trade crypto, at Binance, it's very nice. I like futures, the market is always alive, at night and at weekends, there is nothing like forex. I am busy on weekdays, when I have free time, there is always some momentum, or on weekends, so there are no days with no activity.
As for the levels and Gerczyk, Vova, the price either follows the trend or consolidates below/above the level, and the breakdown is a nice thing to catch entry points, or on a false breakdown. So Gerchikov's technique is very good at those moments of consolidation. If price follows the trend, Marat Gazizov's ТВх at the end of correction will do the trick. In May I had $130 in Bianans, now I have $900, of course not without some roughness (according to MM), but it works out
LUNAUSDT
The price is clearly going upwards, with resistance level 15,868, the level of paranormal bar, being in immediate vicinity, and this level has a property - to attract the price, or otherwise all market participants see this level, and amicably stop selling from the market, put limits from the level... So almost always the price reaches these levels...
If the price reaches one of these levels, then the price goes up from the previous level, i.e., moves up from the previous High, moves up from the previous High, moves up from the previous Low of correctional pullback, and takes a Buy Stop at the level of profit.
Ether, 2744, support under which yesterday's daily bar gave Klose under High and under level, prerequisite for breakdown
Bitcoin, current situation
Д1,
Intraday, H1
Bitcoin, the rebound from intraday support did take place
The airwaves, as always on the upswing, are so tight you can't catch up.
The airwaves, as always on the upswing, are so tight you can't catch up.
Usual currencies are hard to guess, but crypto is a blind alley
there's this thing, the correlation, the smaller the move, the greater the probability of making a correct prediction, roughly speaking the probability of predicting a move of 1.0 is 99%, 100.0 points 1%... And crypto moves exactly the same way, by the same laws as currencies, stocks, because the same people trade it. I have not yet sat on spot, but futures, i.e. the rate creates the opinion of traders who are looking at the spot market. Usually it goes from level to level, sometimes only when a strong trend starts, then it goes like mad, breaking through the levels.