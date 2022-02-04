Trend and levels - page 43

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Vladimir Baskakov:
Ordinary currencies are hard to guess, and crypto is a blind alley

there's a kind of ranking, in short there are 17 people who have made over one million dollars already, https://www.binance.com/ru/futures-activity/leaderboard?type=filterResults&amp;isShared=true&limit=200&periodType=ALL&pnlGainType=LEVEL5&roiGainType=&sortType=ROI&symbol=&tradeType=PERPETUAL, check it out

Таблица лидеров Binance Futures | Рейтинги ROI и PnL | Binance Futures
Таблица лидеров Binance Futures | Рейтинги ROI и PnL | Binance Futures
  • www.binance.com
Таблица лидеров Binance Futures — получайте информацию о наиболее успешных трейдерах на Binance Futures. Подпишитесь на них и следите за сделками. Увеличьте свой рейтинг и будьте в их числе!
 

Bitcoin, D1, resistance 40900, PereLow level, yesterday's bar gave Close under High, and under level... Prerequisite for Breakout to Long


Intraday, Claw, there are attempts to break the level, but so far unsuccessful


 

Ether, resistance 2849.65, Extremum level, Daily Bao Close under High and under level, prerequisite breakout into Long


Intraday, price cannot get out of the Corrective pullback, which has a simple form


 

Finally, a pivot formation has formed on the Moon and mass buying has started


[Deleted]  
Well done👍
 

LUNAUSDT

Current situation, D1, resistance of 14,898, paranormal bar level has manifested, there has been accumulation under it for three full days now, so Long in breakdown.

The intraday is like this


 

Cable, where does the price go? At the moment is on the Day, do you recognise the flag?


GBPUSD chart, D1, 2021.08.11 03:23 UTC, RannForex Limited, MetaTrader 5, Real
 

Bitcoin, D1, Uptrend, recently breached resistance level 46511, which is a mirror level in the short term


In the intra-hours there was a precipitous drop, with a breakdown of the level downwards, and then on the return - Buy


 
Sergey Lazarenko:

Into the hour there was a precipitous drop, with a breakdown of the level down, and then a Buy on the return

Oh, the pictures are getting prettier) Have you tried 3D?

 
VVT:

Oh, the pictures are getting prettier) Have you tried 3D?

What is 3D?

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