Trend and levels - page 43
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Ordinary currencies are hard to guess, and crypto is a blind alley
there's a kind of ranking, in short there are 17 people who have made over one million dollars already, https://www.binance.com/ru/futures-activity/leaderboard?type=filterResults&isShared=true&limit=200&periodType=ALL&pnlGainType=LEVEL5&roiGainType=&sortType=ROI&symbol=&tradeType=PERPETUAL, check it out
Bitcoin, D1, resistance 40900, PereLow level, yesterday's bar gave Close under High, and under level... Prerequisite for Breakout to Long
Intraday, Claw, there are attempts to break the level, but so far unsuccessful
Ether, resistance 2849.65, Extremum level, Daily Bao Close under High and under level, prerequisite breakout into Long
Intraday, price cannot get out of the Corrective pullback, which has a simple form
Finally, a pivot formation has formed on the Moon and mass buying has started
LUNAUSDT
Current situation, D1, resistance of 14,898, paranormal bar level has manifested, there has been accumulation under it for three full days now, so Long in breakdown.
The intraday is like this
Cable, where does the price go? At the moment is on the Day, do you recognise the flag?
Bitcoin, D1, Uptrend, recently breached resistance level 46511, which is a mirror level in the short term
In the intra-hours there was a precipitous drop, with a breakdown of the level downwards, and then on the return - Buy
Into the hour there was a precipitous drop, with a breakdown of the level down, and then a Buy on the return
Oh, the pictures are getting prettier) Have you tried 3D?
Oh, the pictures are getting prettier) Have you tried 3D?
What is 3D?