Trend and levels - page 40
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And the last thing I want to do is offend you in any way. :)
It makes no difference to me.
I don't need it, use zig-zags or something else. Let Yusuf continue using his method and guessing wasting his time.
I'm not hired as an assistant.
OK.
It makes no difference to me.
I don't need it, use zig-zags or something else. Let Yusuf continue using his method and guessing wasting his time.
I'm not hired as an assistant.
OK.
Still, the last thing I want to do is offend you ;)
"Is it possible to make a mistake in a situation like this?" - naturally, especially in this case.
Firstly, "indeed, having reached this level, the euro reversed because it ran out of fuel." Yes it is a fact.
Secondly: your judgement only comes from facts. If the price goes further you just say "we're not out of fuel" and that's it.
Third, you can't make money on facts. You make money on statistics. On the probability that the event would rather happen than not happen at least at 65-70% probability level. Facts essentially say what happened and nothing more. It's like saying that price always moves forward in time, true, but totally useless from a speculation point of view.
Fourth: "But, one has to consider that, depending on the actual opening price. the situation can change. The trend remains generally positive, for now." Since you trade by fact and not by MC and TV you will always say so, as you will never be sure of your own words. Because see points above.
I don't know, maybe that makes more sense... You seem to be far from stupid.
Here is the potential of this trend since its formation 31, 03, 21
The potential is 0.0420606 points or 420.6 units. 1,1718+0,04206= 1,21386. In fact, the Euro reached 1.2149 at the peak and the fuel ran out.
Here is the potential of this trend since its formation 31, 03, 21
Could there be a scenario like the picture below?
Could there be a scenario like the picture below?
No, Fuel has not been enough since the beginning of the trend.
How the market works and why levels are the place to place a stop loss
How the market works, and why levels are the place to place a stop loss
Levels are a figment of the human brain's imagination.
Stop loss level = Trend start price + trend potential, which is calculated! Give a hint to Gerchik.
The levels are a figment of the human brain's imagination.
Have you ever been able to raise three roubles from the market with your maths? I'm sure I haven't, except for your writing. And then you make statements like that. What's the price? That's right, 3 kopecks.
Levels are a figment of the human brain's imagination.
Stop loss level = Trend start price + trend potential, which is calculated! Give a hint to Gerchik.
Are you really a d-....? Gerchik made 20 million last year in the market, and who are you to him that he would listen to you? the guy who spent his whole life to get a degree? So you're a career opportunist, get down to earth. all your life you've been living on a government salary. you better just get out of here with your thoughts.
Have you been able to raise three roubles from the market with your maths? I'm sure I haven't, apart from your writing, you've got nothing. And then you make statements like that. What's the price? That's right, 3 kopecks.
You know best. Indeed, I didn't raise, I lost money. They say you learn from your mistakes.