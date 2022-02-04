Trend and levels - page 41
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You tell me.
Are you really out of touch with life yourself? What can you take from the market? Don't even tell me, I don't give a shit, answer for yourself? What did you take from the market? How much money?
Nothing, but you keep shaming people and opinions that have taken a lot of money from the market.
You know best. Indeed, I didn't raise, I lost money. They say you learn from your mistakes.
They say I didn't raise money and lost money, so learn. First, shove your pride the hell away and take a simple step and see how other people rip off the market, catch their algorithm, and then, if you can't stop your pride (I can do anything), you may improve something in their algorithm. This has always been the case, students would come to a master and learn from his experience, and if they were lucky, they would contribute something of their own.
If you are a master, you can do a simple step and see how other people rip off the market, catch their algorithm, and then, if your pride (I can do anything) persists, you can improve something in their algorithm. That's the way it's always been. Disciples come to a master, learn from his experience, and if they're lucky, they add their own stuff.
Yes!
Yes!
That's the spirit!!! Respect and respect!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Trend and levels
Sergey Lazarenko, 2021.05.02 11:41
The market is set up and why levels are a stop loss level
11:18 I draw levels in stop zones, pro-trading zones and touch zones.
If even after six months the price hits a level, this is the place to tie a stop loss to.
17:16 The difference between a long bar and a small bar is the presence or absence of limit orders.
18:36 When exiting a position, a contra-loan is guaranteed: 30-35%.
20:10 How a triangle works
Characteristics of a triangle(squeeze):
Length in time, the longer the position set, the stronger the exit will be;
Angle of slope, by which we can calculate how long a guaranteed move will be;
23:05 Calculation of volume accumulated during the period of accumulation under the level.
24:15 Trading technique of False Breakdown upon exiting from the accumulation, the important condition is that the exit over the level should be small.
25:00 Level lock, and then when it ends.
25:45 There can only be one False Breakout, all the rest are level-flops.
Ether, the squeeze and subsequent breakdown failed, market buyers gobbled up all the volume on the sell-off, the price went up from the level.
Futures, Crypto, predisposition in Long
A breakdown is coming.
1000SHIBUSDT
Resistance at 1.007448, after False Breakdown, no pullback, pushing up
Current support and resistance levels for Audi/Canadian dollar
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/14139509/audcad-d1-rannforex-limited
Audi/Swiss franc, limit level manifested, to Long on breakdown