Trend and levels - page 39
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well... that's life... Life doesn't care whether you have a PhD or not, whether you have a red diploma or a blue diploma.
Life teaches you to work for results for yourself, there is no place for grades from 2 to 5.
There is either a result or not.
Tough, but fair.
Speak on the merits of the issue, please. If you don't get the point, it's better to keep quiet until better times.
These are not figures taken from the sky, but are the result of calculations. Therefore, any insinuation with them is unacceptable.
It is enough that you understand everything. Salieri and Mozart have a rest. It turns out that there are many of us who do not understand.
Yusuf, you know I respect you. And the last thing I want to do is offend you. But it is out of respect for you that I am telling you what you are wrong about. I can (which I almost never do) help you exactly what to do and what to look for. But your pride is your chains.
Speak on the merits of the issue, please. If you don't know what you are talking about, it's better to keep quiet for a better time.
I apologise if I have offended you.
You should speak on the merits of the issue when the question is right.
Till better times then. I wish you better times).
#Uniswap
At the moment, if you look from D1, the quote is at the peak of its possibilities, and if so, the fall will be strong
Intraday is pushing towards support at 39.305
Ether, at the Peak of its life, on the D1
Intraday approaches mirror level 2874, with a target for a breakout
It is worth reflecting on the fact that this is not how the market should be assessed.
What is 153, what is 83, why not 100 or 200? How about 300? Or at least 35 or maybe 43?
This means that the potential of the trend is 0.0153 points. This trend started with 1.1974 and had the growth potential of 0.0153 points: 1.1974+0.0153=1.2127. Indeed, reaching this level the Euro reversed because it ran out of fuel. Is it clear now? This was known by the opening of the last bar and should have closed the buy and pressed the sell in the short term. How could you be wrong in such situation? But, one has to consider that, depending on the real opening price. the situation could change. The trend remains generally positive, for now.
That means that this trend started at 1.1974 and had an upside potential of 0.0153 points: 1.1974+0.0153=1.2127. Indeed, reaching this level the Euro reversed because it ran out of fuel. Is it clear now? This was known by the time the last bar opened and should have closed the buy and pressed the sell in the short term. How could you be wrong in such situation? But, one has to consider that, depending on the real opening price. the situation could change. The trend is still positive in general, for now.
"Is it possible to be wrong in such a situation?" - naturally, especially in this case.
Firstly, "indeed, having reached this level, the euro turned around because it ran out of fuel." Yes it is a fact.
Secondly: your judgement only comes from facts. If the price goes further you just say "we're not out of fuel" and that's it.
Third, you can't make money on facts. You make money on statistics. On the probability that the event would rather happen than not happen at least at 65-70% probability level. Facts essentially say what happened and nothing more. It's like saying that price always moves forward in time, true, but totally useless from a speculation point of view.
Fourth: "But, one has to consider that, depending on the actual opening price. the situation can change. The trend remains generally positive, for now." Since you trade by fact and not by MC and TV you will always say so, as you will never be sure of your own words. Because see points above.
I don't know, maybe that makes more sense... You seem to be far from stupid.
Unlike Salieri, Yusuf does not even know what he is working with or what he is trying to achieve. He's not the only one, of course... but that includes him.
Don't you think you are Mozart;)
Don't you think you are Mozart ;)
I am not persuading anyone or trying to do so.
But if you think I am too high-minded and only disturbing your conversations, then tell me I won't bother anyone else.
I am not persuading anyone or trying to do so.
But if you think I have a high opinion of myself and am only disturbing your conversations, then tell me I won't bother anyone else.