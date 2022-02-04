Trend and levels - page 34
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Hi. My eve wish is working.
Wait for it to drop to the bottom of the channel.
wait some more, fall to the bottom of the channel
So why wait? You've got to cash in your dough.
You can wait until you're old.
So why wait? You have to pay the dough.
You can wait till you're old.
Tell me where you open? Where's the stop? If it suddenly turns away from the border, how much will you lose? Give me a screenshot of the tvh
Explain where you opened? Where is the stop? If it turns sharply away from the border, how much will you lose? Give me a screenshot of the tv.
I'll take a screenshot of the TV later. I've made this one so far.
Look, there's a line (level), the price will be here.
The green square is the space (emptiness) which price must fill.
If you don't understand and you're twiddling your thumbs in my direction--don't jump to conclusions.
It's just my observation. And the price will be there too.
I'll take a screen shot of the TV.
Half of the trade is closed and a BU is posted.
I'll take a screenshot of the TV later. I made this one for now.
Look, there is a line (level), the price will be here.
And the green square is the space (emptiness) that price has to fill.
If you don't understand and you're twiddling your thumbs in my direction--don't jump to conclusions.
It's just my observation. And the price will be there too.
I'll take a screen shot of the TV now.
wait some more, dropped to the bottom of the channel
Turns out the bottom is lower than you thought. And the channel is wrong.
50 pts left to the green square. Remember my screenshot?
I hope the price will get there after all.
There's a void, but it's not there.
How did I not notice it at first))).
It's in your head.
So dear man, don't blow the whistle =D
)))) I won't.
and I've even deleted posts to keep it quiet)
This is just a small part of what works in the market.
and I even deleted the messages so as not to expose it.)If you looked at the dynamics of the market profile you would immediately understand what you are talking about.
Enlighten me in private. I don't get it here.