Trend and levels - page 33
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So you talk in essence, with arguments, with technical analysis, to tear Herrchik's technique to shreds
Where will the euro go?
nowhere, stuck in the canal
Down. Now. Post 454 in forecasts thread.......
if standing in a channel, between levels, why down?
if standing in a channel, between levels, why go down?
I want it that way)))
I want so)))
OK, I'll help you, the two of us will want to
OK, I'll help you, the two of us will want to
Great)))) It's more fun together))
Great)))) It's more fun together))
Long from 0.00372
Long from 0.00372
Hi. My eve wish is working.