Trend and levels - page 33

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[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

So you talk in essence, with arguments, with technical analysis, to tear Herrchik's technique to shreds

Where will the euro go?
 
Down. Now. Post 454 in forecasts branch.......
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Where will the euro go?

nowhere, stuck in the canal

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:
Down. Now. Post 454 in forecasts thread.......

if standing in a channel, between levels, why down?

 
Sergey Lazarenko:

if standing in a channel, between levels, why go down?

I want it that way)))

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

I want so)))

OK, I'll help you, the two of us will want to

 
Sergey Lazarenko:

OK, I'll help you, the two of us will want to

Great)))) It's more fun together))

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Great)))) It's more fun together))

Two lonely people meet
 

Long from 0.00372

 
Sergey Lazarenko:

Long from 0.00372

Hi. My eve wish is working.

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