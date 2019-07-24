CODES
I need help with some codes,I have my custom indicator that trade signals drawn by my horizontal line indicator,i want to set xx pips,if i set 5 pips and we happen to have a distance of 5 pips from horizontal line and entry EA should not trade
- HELP: Trend & horizontal line ea
- Horizontal lines
- Simple Custom indicator - Horizontal Lines
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