see the picture I send , I want to withdraw money but I can't choose any one ?????????
Contact the Service Desk: Your Service Desk
I have the same situation. The money I put in via credit card was successfully spent (I wasn't going to withdraw it, right?).
But then, having earned on selling signals, I could not withdraw these funds anywhere. But I have both webmani and paipal inactive for withdrawal.
I created a second account, replenished through vm and gave him a task for the amount I wanted to withdraw. Now both accounts are banned financially.
I understand that the prohibition of withdrawal in another way is done to protect against money laundering, but the entered funds were spent, and the withdrawal was put on the earned funds.
Help please, subscribers are worried.
Hi
I want to fund my account for paying a job using my creditcard. I dont have an Andoid or IPhone, so how can I fund directly from my CC?
Please help. Thanks
Why is the commission so high? 5%! What is the basis for such a rip-off?
In my opinion 1% is the best, well, maximum 2%! And you've made the price too high!!!
Hello,
I had make a pay with a credit card.
Now i want to be a signal provider BUT if i have understand good i wil CAN'T withdraw money because i make my 1st payment with card!!!!
Is this correct??? I must make a new account for this reason??? I hope it must not need it!!!!
Pls give me an answer about.
Thanks.
Kindly add more withdraw method. like skills.