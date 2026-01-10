Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
These aren't far-fetched reasons. This is a fight against money laundering. Our officials steal billions of dollars, while they control thousands of roubles from the population, no matter who does not pay taxes. Unfortunately, not everything depends on the MC here.
What does money laundering and officials have to do with it?
This is a purely technical limitation, MQ can't keep an unlimited amount of money on WM all the time. But they still buy them, hardly the number of deposits equals the number of withdrawals. Bonuses alone are worth it, MQ pays them out.
I know, but a year ago I didn't even think that I would want to withdraw.
So it is written initially and unambiguously:
Deposit funds with bank cards through Gate2Shop
Attention! This deposit method is intended only for paying for products and services in MQL5.community services and does not allow you to make a reverse withdrawal.
If you intend to withdraw funds from your account in the future, you need to use PayPal or WebMoney systems to top up your account.
https:// www.mql5.com/ru/articles/302#depositg2s
It should have been written that if you plan only to spend, you can use any method of input. And if you plan to withdraw - in no case use cards, not even once. In fact, for now, it should read like this.
That's what it says, how else to read the highlighted part differently?
Let me explain my "vague" logic. Money entered from the card is intended only for spending. (It doesn't matter what kind of "transfer difficulties" the company has there, it's not the point, it warns honestly at once). Ok. I want to spend on signals. Spend only? - Yes. Then I'll enter it from the card, it's more convenient for me. Okay. I've spent every cent. I'm thinking about it. I've got money for an advisor or something else, but I haven't decided yet. So, I'll transfer funds from webmani, as the transfer from the card is only one-way, and maybe I'll change my mind.... I've put in webmani. I've changed my mind about spending it, I want to withdraw it back. STOP. I can't. Why not? I did not enter the money from the card, but from webmani, nothing about them does not say that you can not do them back transfer.====== I hope painstakingly described my logic.
Just then, to avoid misunderstandings, change it from "does not allow you to make a reverse withdrawal" to "does not allow you to make further reverse withdrawals, no matter which deposit method you use".
Just then, to avoid confusion and misunderstanding, change from "does not allow reverse withdrawals" to "does not allow further reverse withdrawals, whichever deposit method you use"
Well, that's what it says
That's what it says.
I don't want to argue and prove anything, they helped me, thank you, I just wouldn't want someone like me to have such difficulties.
then no one will have any questions and no one will ever have any questions. even such "uncomprehending" people as me.