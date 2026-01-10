Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 200

New comment
 

I am studying different services that give the opportunity to register virtual foreign cards and one of them ("Pay worldwide" is called) has a list of things that can not be paid with a card and he knows whether their virtual mastercard will work when funding an account in mql5.

Maybe someone used it? Because it costs money to open it. I would not like to buy a card that is of zero use.


 
May I ask the moderators if it is necessary to consult the helpdesk when the balance is left idle for a long time after recharging and when withdrawing it prompts that non-profits cannot be withdrawn.
 
михаил потапыч #:
Beautiful !

The beauty of the industrial design is stunning!

 
Hong Wei Dan #:
May I ask the moderators if it is necessary to consult the helpdesk when the balance is left idle for a long time after recharging and when withdrawing it prompts that non-profits cannot be withdrawn.
My understanding, based on information from a Moderator, is that unearned deposit funds can't be withdrawn at all.
 

Is there any Brazilian able to withdraw from this platform? The withdrawal process on MQL5 is extremely horrible for Brazilians. Is there any support regarding this?

¿Algún brasileño logra retirar fondos de esta plataforma? El proceso de retiro aquí en MQL5 es extremadamente horrible para los brasileños. ¿Existe algún soporte relacionado con esto?

Algum brasileiro está conseguindo sacar desta plataforma? O processo de saque aqui pelo MQL5 está sendo extremamente difícil (horrível) para quem é do Brasil. Existe algum suporte específico relacionado a isso?

1...193194195196197198199200
New comment