I want to withdraw money to the wallet donations to the animal shelter, I have never done operations here, if I withdraw to their wallet, it will be tied to my account and only be able to work through it?
Я хочу вывести деньги на кошелек пожертвований приюту животных, я ни разу тут не делал операции, если я выведу на ихний кошелёк, то он привяжется к моему аккаунту и только смогу через него работать?
It will be linked to your account after confirmation of this wallet via SMS. In the future you will be able to withdraw to other wallets by following the same procedure.
But it is important to remember that you need to use only one payment system. If you withdraw funds to one payment system and enter from another, your account will be blocked on suspicion of fraud.
And one more question. I completely forgot, I have long changed my phone number, and no SIM card to which the account is linked, can you change it manually? I will provide the necessary documents to confirm the identity.
It said so when you put the money in.