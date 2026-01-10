Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 6

Please clarify. Just to be safe.

I want to withdraw money to the wallet donations to the animal shelter, I have never done operations here, if I withdraw to their wallet, it will be tied to my account and only be able to work through it?

 
And another question. I completely forgot, I have long since changed my phone number, and simku no simku to which the account is linked, can you change manually? documents necessary to confirm the identity.
 

In profile item withdraw from account - Transfer funds to new WebMoney-purse

Are you hiding from the tax authorities?

Zeleniy:

Please clarify. Just to be safe.

I want to withdraw money to the donation purse to the animal shelter, I have never made operations here, if I withdraw to their purse, it will be bound to my account and only I can work through it?

It will be linked to your account after confirmation of this wallet via SMS. In the future you will be able to withdraw to other wallets by following the same procedure.

But it is important to remember that you need to use only one payment system. If you withdraw funds to one payment system and enter from another, your account will be blocked on suspicion of fraud.

Zeleniy:

And one more question. I completely forgot, I have long changed my phone number, and no SIM card to which the account is linked, can you change it manually? I will provide the necessary documents to confirm the identity.
Contact Service Desk
Vladon:

In profile item withdraw from account - Transfer funds to new WebMoney-purse

Are you hiding from the tax authorities?

Yes I am hiding, I am trying to save money, I decided to withdraw 28$ dollars (for two years of being here) and buy matches to build a wooden house, but with taxes I can't fit on the wall of matchboxes =).
 
When can I withdraw money to webmoney if I first entered some amount via card and then a larger amount via webmoney? The "amount" entered by the card is spent on the signals service.
It said so when you put the money in.


 
Of course I read it. But what if I have already spent the amount of money entered with the card? In my situation, it turns out that if I have entered money from the card once, all other top-ups, even with webmani, will be one-way.
 
Talking to support on this topic. But here I want to ask one very simple question. It will seem a bit strange, but my practice makes me ask it, don't swear too much ;) If the first deposit was via card, does it mean that now I can never withdraw funds (more than transferred via card!) (remaining in the account/earned/entered via webmani) anywhere? Thank you.
