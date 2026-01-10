Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 7
Talking to support on this topic. But here I want to ask one very simple question. It will seem a bit strange, but my practice makes me ask it, don't swear too much ;) If the first deposit was via card, does it mean that now I can never withdraw funds (more than transferred via card!) (remaining in the account/earned/entered via webmani) anywhere? Thank you.
sergeev:
Sometimes it is necessary to perform a transfer from one user to another (by login) on the MQL5 website.Is it realistic to add such functionality?
On the page "Payments" there is a filter of operations, which has the value "Funds Transfer".
If it is not for direct transfers to other users, then why?
Is it possible to withdraw more than $500 per day?
Why is there an automatic restriction - it is clear, but perhaps the transfer can be done manually by one of the MQ staff?
Is it possible to withdraw more than $500 per day?
It is clear why there is an automatic restriction, but perhaps the transfer can be done manually by one of the MQ employees?
If there are larger sums, you can make a withdrawal to a bank account (not in Russia). To do this, you need to contact the admins in private.
And on web-money is not possible?
I understand that there may not be a sufficient reserve, but if, for example, to warn a day or two in advance, it is possible to organise a withdrawal?
Thank you.
What's my question? Is it impossible to withdraw $500 every day for a few days? Here you can withdraw 500 quid, but in our banks 3000 rubles a day - that's forks.... :)
The issue is that the money is frozen for several days for far-fetched (or just incomprehensible to me?) reasons.
Bank transfer is not instant, and not always needed (trading account is also easier to replenish with electronic money). And where the restriction on manual transfer of funds comes from - it's not clear.
Well, we will survive, of course.
This issue will be solved.
Yes...I faced a problem.
In the EU I use only card and bank transfer. I used Gate2Shop a year ago, and continued to use it.
Webmoney from the area of "somewhere I heard something".
And now I can't withdraw anywhere...
So it is written originally and unambiguously:
Deposit funds with bank cards through Gate2Shop
Attention! This method of account replenishment is intended only for paying for products and services in MQL5.community services and does not allow you to make a reverse withdrawal.
If you intend to withdraw funds from your account in the future, you should use PayPal or WebMoney systems to replenish your account.
https:// www.mql5.com/ru/articles/302#depositg2s