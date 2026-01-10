Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 14

Rosh:

You can always withdraw the money you have earned. Only scammers will have problems, honest users have nothing to fear.

Talk to those who earn money on our services - they have no problems with withdrawal.

I confirm. Always went only to meet even in the most unusual situations. Thank you.
 
Only by contacting servicedesk. As it was with me. This inconvenience is not justified by anything.
 
Then a question and a request for advice. Let's say I'm known to be the type of person who's been known to enter money from a card. Spent it. Now I want to sell the signal. What do I do? Start a new account (then in the scammers will write))) ) Delete the old (I'm not sorry) and then start a new one? How to delete? Again, all this is dancing with tambourines ... Advise, admins!
Just write a request to servicedesk when you need to withdraw your earnings and explain the situation - everything will be solved.
Rosh:
Just write a request to servicedesk when you need to withdraw your earnings and explain the situation - everything will be solved.

So there was a precedent that a person requested a withdrawal (when he spent everything entered from the card in the service), he was allowed, but, as it turned out later, one-time. Although withdrawal is sometimes necessary urgently, and not until the request is processed in the service desk. The essence of the question is just that.

A person made a mistake once. Entered funds from the card by oversight, under-read, under-observed. He understood, realised. Contacted the service desk - they allowed to withdraw, but the withdrawal button became inactive again. So let them allow withdrawals on a permanent basis. He wants to work here, not to ask for withdrawals all the time. And he's not a scammer.

 
Kindly add skrill (Moneybookers) as withdrawal method.
 
Question for admins and moderators. I have an old mate visiting me who wants to buy my expensive product on the marketplace. He doesn't have a plastic card or any electronic money. He wants to pay me in cash. How can I help him with my e-money? Can I put my webmoney into his account and get cash from him?
 
I started to top up my card. The money was debited from the card, but it still hasn't arrived. Who should I contact?
 
makstreid:
I started to top up my card. The money was debited from the card, but it still hasn't arrived. Who do I contact?
The operation is not instant. If you still want to ask a question, there is Service Desk for questions to administration (see in your profile).
 

I have some credits in my account but I cannot purchase or withdraw funds.  What's do I do?

