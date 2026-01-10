Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 14
You can always withdraw the money you have earned. Only scammers will have problems, honest users have nothing to fear.
Talk to those who earn money on our services - they have no problems with withdrawal.
Just write a request to servicedesk when you need to withdraw your earnings and explain the situation - everything will be solved.
So there was a precedent that a person requested a withdrawal (when he spent everything entered from the card in the service), he was allowed, but, as it turned out later, one-time. Although withdrawal is sometimes necessary urgently, and not until the request is processed in the service desk. The essence of the question is just that.
A person made a mistake once. Entered funds from the card by oversight, under-read, under-observed. He understood, realised. Contacted the service desk - they allowed to withdraw, but the withdrawal button became inactive again. So let them allow withdrawals on a permanent basis. He wants to work here, not to ask for withdrawals all the time. And he's not a scammer.
I started to top up my card. The money was debited from the card, but it still hasn't arrived. Who do I contact?
I have some credits in my account but I cannot purchase or withdraw funds. What's do I do?