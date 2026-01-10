Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 15

How many US dollars is 1 point?
 

forum (for discussion)

How to get points in the forum?

song_song, 2014.01.12 03:36

It's ratings, 50 ratings are worth one credit, and one credit is worth one US dollar!

The article has been updated: instructions on working with Neteller payment system have been added.
 
abalbenin:
There are no problems for withdrawal of large sums.
 

Hello.

I´d like to deposit my account with paypal. My current account is managed in Euro. Does anyone know, which conversion rate metaquotes use? Is it the market price or the rate of a special bank, maybe with additional charges?

Thanks in advance.

 
Question for administrators. I funded my account to buy an EA. But then it didn't work out. How can I get the money from my account back to my webmoney wallet account? I am not a developer (because I am not a programmer and do not sell signals).
 
