Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 15
forum (for discussion)
How to get points in the forum?
song_song, 2014.01.12 03:36It's ratings, 50 ratings are worth one credit, and one credit is worth one US dollar!
The question is how can you withdraw money from the account if the amount is over 100 000, not every day to sit and withdraw 500, and will not block the account then ?
Hello.
I´d like to deposit my account with paypal. My current account is managed in Euro. Does anyone know, which conversion rate metaquotes use? Is it the market price or the rate of a special bank, maybe with additional charges?
Thanks in advance.
Question for administrators. I funded my account to buy an EA. But then it didn't work out. How can I get the money from my account back to my webmoney wallet account? I am not a developer (because I am not a programmer and do not sell signals).