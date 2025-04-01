Has The Withdrawal Format Changed Again?
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Normally, there's an option specifying which VISA card you'd like to withdraw to, after linking the card to your account. I can't find the option any more, additionally, when I'm making the withdrawal it warns me I'm about to withdraw to a new card, without informing me which card I'm withdrawing to.
Has there been some system update? Is it going to ask me to enter my card details anew? I have attached a screenshot of what the page looks like. Normally, there are a few tabs that allow you to pick which card you want to use. I hope this explanation is clear.
Fig 1: The active cards button has gone missing.