Has The Withdrawal Format Changed Again?

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Normally, there's an option specifying which VISA card you'd like to withdraw to, after linking the card to your account. I can't find the option any more, additionally, when I'm making the withdrawal it warns me I'm about to withdraw to a new card, without informing me which card I'm withdrawing to. 

Has there been some system update? Is it going to ask me to enter my card details anew? I have attached a screenshot of what the page looks like. Normally, there are a few tabs that allow you to pick which card you want to use. I hope this explanation is clear.

Fig 1: The active cards button has gone missing.


 
I believe you will see these details in the next screen.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
I believe you will see these details in the next screen.

Thank you, indeed it was the next step. 

It just felt strange, because I had a card saved. Thank you.

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