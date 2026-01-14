Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 148
VISA and Mastercard do not rely on countries or are local card operators. That is main requirement to transact. Country is not an issue as I faced the same issue. You may try another bank card or use prepaid card, debit card or credit card. I was having same issue as yours and problem was with bank.
I did all of what you have said. CC don't take deposits in form of withdraws, none do that. You don't know if country is an issue either
does your Bank allow you to manage your cards online ?
In Europe we have settings for allowing online transactions and such , maybe its off in yours ?
no not that
I am also struggling to withdraw funds using cards and have had no success so far.
Yesterday, I withdrew funds via WebMoney but lost a significant amount due to taxes and conversion fees.
As for wire transfers, the 3,000 USD minimum makes them unrealistic for freelancers or anyone not earning a significant amount from selling products on the marketplace.
We need PayPal back. In my opinion, the other options are completely inadequate.
They need crypto.
i agree with you there. I dont uderstand how there are 12 options to deposit and 3 options to withdraw. There needs to be more options added atleast. I hope they are working on it behind the scenes.
Simple. Meta Quotes is interested in who spend money here more than who make money here, even that sellers and freelancers is one of the reasons for spending money here. They just don't care. They frequently makes paypal unavailable and don't even advertise, you just go withdraw and is just caught by surprise. I don't get susprised anymore. I just wait, if it is not back after a time as usual, then i'll break my head with this.
you are not in the US
You have me a bit confused/concerned. I'm in the U.S. but never made a withdrawal.
I recall having entered my bank info upon Market Seller registration.
Are you saying that the debit card option shows but fails?
That makes sense, and it definitely raises a red flag. Let's hope for the best and that PayPal will be back soon.
